Top 7 golfers who failed to qualify for the BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship was successfully completed at TPC Southwind, Memphis. Now, the top 50 players in updated FedEx Cup rankings will advance to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields North Course, Illinois.

While the winner Lucas Glover made a 45-place jump from 49 to No. 4 on the new rankings, there were a few golfers who succumbed to perform and slipped out of contention for the next playoff event.

Who are the top 7 golfers who will not feature in BMW Championship this week?

Below are the names of the golfers who missed the opportunity at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to qualify for the next playoff event:

#7 Alex Smalley

The 2023 John Deere Classic tied runner-up entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the 51st position.

However, after a solo 65 finish at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Alex Smalley has failed to make a spot in the Olympia Fields North Course this week.

# 6 Stephan Jaeger

The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner somehow made his way into the top 70 after the regular PGA Tour season. He played decent rounds of golf at TPC Southwind to finish on the T20 rank.

However, Stephan Jaeger couldn't make it into the field of the BMW Championship this week as he finished 56th on the updated rankings.

#5 Mackenzie Hughes

Before entering the first post-season playoff event, Mackenzie Hughes stood comfortably at 47th rank on the FedEx Cup rankings.

However, after an abysmal outing at TPC Southwind, Memphis, he slipped to the 51st position in the updated rankings. Henceforth, he didn't qualify for the next playoff event at Olympia Fields North Course, Illinois.

#3 Keith Mitchell

The World No. 61 golfer had a tough outing at FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished T43 on the leaderboard and missed an opportunity to play in this week's BMW Championship as well.

#3 Davis Riley

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans winner finished T43 on the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard.

This resulted in Davis Riley slipping five more places in the rankings from 54 to 59 and staying out of the top 50 fields for the upcoming BMW Championship.

#2 Nick Hardy

Before coming to TPC Southwind, Nick Hardy was ranked 50 on the FedEx Cup rankings. However, after a disappointing T49 finish at the event, he slipped two spots to 52 and is not in contention for the Olympia Fields North Course event.

The Illinois-born even broke out during an interview after his final round because of missing a spot in his hometown event.

#1 Matt Kuchar

The nine-time PGA Tour title winner, Matt Kuchar, had a terrible outing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship where he finished T61 on the leaderboard. He entered the TPC Southwind event standing on 60th rank hoping for a better finish to get into the top 50.

However, that hadn't been the case with the PGA Tour veteran who failed to qualify for the BMW Championship.