“It stings right now”: Nick Hardy gets emotional as his season comes to an end in FedEx St. Jude Championship 

American professional golfer Nick Hardy got emotional after a disappointing finish at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished T49 on the leaderboard.

In a video shared by PGA Tour on Instagram, the 27-year-old golfer shared that he wanted to play in Chicago next week. However, he finished 52nd on FedEx Cup's updated rankings and is out of contention for the next event, the BMW Championship. He said,

"Super Tough. I really wanna play Chicago. Just sucks. I mean, it really sucks. It stings right now. I feel like I'm proud of myself for the season. I saw a lot of growth in my game. It's hard to remind yourself of that right now, but I saw a lot of growth in my game."

While sharing his thoughts with the PGA Tour, Nick Hardy broke out while saying that he was proud of his career so far. He emphasized the difficulty to see growth in the game of golf, but, he saw it in himself this season,

"I'm just blessed because I've been blessed with this game so far and... I'm definitely just proud of my career so far, sorry (cries). I'm proud of how, I know, I'm getting better. Sometimes it's hard to see growth in this game. But I know I'm seeing it and I'm just... I hope to be out here for a long time."

Nick Hardy went on to add that he was 'super grateful' for the opportunity he had at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shared that he would surely have many more opportunities in the near future, but, at the moment, 'it stings'.

"I'm just a competitor" - Nick Hardy hopes to be back soon after an emotional exit from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Despite a strong opening round of 3 under 67 at TPC Southwind, the 2023 Zurich Classic champion succumbed to a decline in performance in the next three rounds.

After expressing his disappointment about not progressing in the next FedEx Cup playoff event, he was asked about the emotions and where they came from, to which, Nick Hardy replied

"I'm just a competitor. I just love competing. The hardest part is that I just love competing and I love the feeling of just coming out on the other side, you know, better but winning. And obviously, I came out on the wrong side this time. But like I said, I'm going to have plenty more opportunities."

Nick Hardy added that being a competitor, he wanted to see results as well. However, he was hopeful to be back stronger soon.

Nick Hardy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (via Getty Images)

The Illinois-born golfer was disappointed that he will not be competing at the 2023 BMW Championship in Chicago (two hours from his hometown). However, he took a long breath and shared that, 'at least', he will see his family there soon. He said,

"I've got a flight in two hours to Chicago. It really stings that I'm going to Chicago. I knew I was going to go there no matter what, even if I made it or not. (Takes a long sigh) My family's there, so. At least, I get to see my family. But it definitely stings. you know, going to Chicago and not playing."

Nick Hardy, who will go to Chicago, concluded that it was definitely hurting not to play there. Finally, in the end, he was asked who he was going to call first, to which, he replied, 'My dad'.

The PGA Tour now heads to Olympia Fields North Course, Illinois, Chicago for the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event, the BMW Championship.