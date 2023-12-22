Top 7 PGA Tour pros who are yet to confirm berths at the 2024 Masters, ft. Will Zalatoris

Golfers are working hard to move into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and guarantee their place in the 2024 Masters as 2023 draws to a close. The top 50 players in the OWGR at the end of the year receive an invitation to play at the Augusta National Golf Course in 2024.

Some PGA Tour professional golfers can indeed compete at the Masters based on their ranking by the end of 2023. However, with nine days still to go before the year closes, many are not officially confirmed to compete in the tournaments as of yet.

Here is the list of seven PGA Tour pros who have yet to confirm their berths at the 2024 Masters:

Top 7 PGA Tour pros yet to confirm berths at the 2024 Masters

#1 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris, whose current rank is 38, can qualify for the Masters. He was set to tee up at the tournament in 2023 but withdrew just before the start due to a back injury.

Zalatoris has had a terrible time dealing with injuries for over a year now, and did not participate in many tournaments in 2023. However, he did play in the Hero World Challenge last month. The American understandably struggled with his performance at the tournament, finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

#2 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image via Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee, who finished in the T14 position at the Masters in 2022, is seeking his first major victory. Currently 33rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, Lee could qualify for the Masters but his berth is not confirmed yet.

The Australian golfer has won four professional tournaments in his career, with two of those victories coming in 2023.

#3 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image via Matt King/Getty Images)

Adrain Meronk, whose current OWGR position is 48, is at the borderline of qualification for the Masters. He can still make it to the field for the 2024 Masters but his berth will only be confirmed at the end of 2023.

Meronk played at the Augusta tournament this year but failed to make the cut.

#4 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox's projected rank at the end of 2023 is No. 28, as per Golf Digest, so he too has a chance to make it to the 2024 Masters. The Kiwi golfer was part of the Major in 2023 and finished in the T23 position.

#5 Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Currently holding the 50th position on the OWGR, Nicolai Hojgaard will be hoping for his Masters debut in 2024.

Hojgaard was the captain pick for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He has won four professional tournaments in his career and played in two majors in 2023. The Dane finished T50 at the PGA Championship and T23 at the Open Championship.

#6 J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston (Image via Michael Owens/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston currently matches the eligibility criteria for the Masters but his berth is not confirmed yet. His best finish at the Masters was recorded in 2023, when he tied for 34th place. Poston has won two professional tournaments in his career so far.

#7 Harris English

Harris English (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Harris English's current world ranking is No. 40 and he too can qualify for the 2024 Masters, though his participation will not be confirmed before the end of 2023. He has played at the Major previously and recorded his best finish in 2021.