Top favorites to win 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open ft. Scottie Scheffler and Sahith Theegala

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open features an exciting field that includes several top players. Four members of the Top 30 in the world ranking will be present, including Scottie Scheffler and Sahith Theegala.

According to expert predictions on specialized sites, Scottie Scheffler is heavily favored to get his third consecutive tournament win. However, in golf, every week is different, and other players still have a shot at victory.

Let's take a look at some of the top title contenders for the Houston Open:

Top favorites to win 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

Several players in the Houston Open field stand out for their excellent performance during the 2024 season and even from the previous season. Some of them include:

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading not only the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) but also other major alternative rankings like Data Golf and TUGR. In 2024, he has achieved six Top 10 finishes in seven tournaments, with impressive back-to-back victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Scheffler's golfing performance has been exceptional since the previous season, where he secured 17 Top 10 finishes, including two victories (three if you count the unofficial Hero World Challenge).

#2 Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala has seen significant growth in his professional career since last season. He clinched his first tournament victory at the 2023 Fortinet Championship and narrowly missed another win as the runner-up in The Sentry in 2024. His 2024 season boasts four Top 10 finishes in eight tournaments (seven cuts passed).

Theegala is ranked 5th on the 2024 FedEx Cup roster. It shows how consistent his performance has been throughout the current season.

#3 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (4th in the OWGR) is the second-highest-ranked player in the Houston Open field. He comes to Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course with one win (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and two second-place finishes (Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship).

#4 Tony Finau

Tony Finau is the defending champion. He triumphed over many of his main rivals (of 2024), including Scheffler, Theegala and Clark, to lift the trophy in 2022. Finau has seven cuts beaten in eight events this season, although he has only achieved one Top 10 finish.

#5 Jason Day

Jason Day has been reviving his career since last season and has been quite successful in doing so. In 2023, he returned to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour after five years with a victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson and secured seven other Top 10 finishes.

The Australian has participated in seven tournaments this season so far, making six cuts and achieving three Top 10 finishes. His best result has been a T6 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.