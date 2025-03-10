"Two things that stick out" - When Tiger Woods reflected on son Charlie Woods' similarities with him

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie Woods played in 2020 at the PNC Championship. Ahead of the tournament, a clip went viral, capturing the uncanny similarities of the former World No.1 and his son while playing on the course.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Tiger was shown the viral clip and asked to express his thoughts. Tiger pointed out similarities and said that both father-son duo have allergies. He said (via PGA Tour on YouTube):

"Two things that stick out: the timing of the twirls and the pickup of the club off the tee. We both have allergies, so people struggle on the golf course. We get like wind blowing, or we're sniffing, and just that little thing that we both have," said Tiger in an interaction with the PGA Tour.

Tiger further said that despite the shared traits, his son has his own identity. He added that Charlie is free to choose his path, whether in golf or another field.

"I know that's crazy, but he's his own person, you know? That's one of the things that we made sure of that week — that, you know, Charlie was Charlie. Whatever he does in the game of golf, he does. Yes, he's my son, but then again, he's his own person, and I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses. Whether he sticks with the game or not, if he goes into something else, so be it. He's his own person," he added.

In 2024, Tiger and Charlie competed in the PNC Championship for the fifth time. They have been runner-up twice in the competition in 2021 and 2024. Here's a look at their performances:

2020: Tied for fifth

2021: Second Place

2022: Tied for eighth

2023: Tied for fifth

2024: Second Place (Lost in first playoff hole)

Tiger Woods says that he wants Charlie to embrace his individuality

In the press conference at the 2024 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods was asked about his conversations with Charlie and if they were regarding handling expectations and pressure of being Charlie "Woods."

The former World No.1 and 15-time major champion said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I mean, I just am always reminding him, just be you. Charlie is Charlie. Yes, he's my son. He's going to have the last name and he's going to be part of the sport. But I just want him to be himself and just be your own person. That's what we will always focus on. I will always encourage it, for him to carve his own name, carve his own path and have his own journey."

When asked how Charlie was managing expectations, Tiger said that his son was handling the external pressure well, especially in an era where constant media attention is unavoidable with phones. He said that he tries to "do the best job" as a father but Charlie had to shape his own journey.

Charlie Woods won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in 2023 and made his first hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship.

