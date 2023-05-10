U.S. Golf industry generates a whopping $101.7 Billion economic impact in 2022

U.S. Golf industry is about more than a sport, it is an economic engine that generates employment, trade, and development in the country. This is demonstrated by the report published by the American Golf Industry Coalition (AGIC), which reveals the impact of golf on the American economy during the year 2022.

According to the study, conducted in conjunction with the National Golf Foundation, U.S. Golf industry had a direct economic impact of $101.7 billion.

The impact is up 20% from 2016, when the previous report was conducted. In addition, U.S. Golf industry generated 1.65 million jobs, with a total wage income of $80.1 billion.

The report quantifies total spending on golf equipment at $7.1 billion and $31 billion in revenue associated with golf tourism. The number of golf courses exceeds 15,000 across the country. As much as 73% of them are open to the general public, who pay an average price of $41 for each round played.

In addition, an estimated eight out of 10 American golfers play on public courses associated with U.S. Golf industry.

The report also highlights the social and charitable role of golf, which hosted more than 141,000 charity events on the nation's golf courses. The game of golf has raised $4.6 billion for various causes.

Golf also increased its participation base in the U.S., reaching 41.1 million people who played some form of golf in 2022. Participants either played on traditional courses (like where PGA Tour and relevant tournaments are played) or at alternative facilities, such as Topgolf or Drive Shack.

Of this number, 25.6 million played at least once on a natural grass course. An estimated 510 million rounds of golf were played in 2022 across the country.

U.S. Golf industry: not just monetary benefits

The report also emphasized U.S. Golf industry's environmental impact. Specifically, it highlighted the contributions of golf courses to the goal of expanding vegetation zones. Courses serve as habitat for valuable plant and animal species and to properly manage water:

Tiger Woods walking on the Augusta National Golf Club course, home of The Masters Tournament. (Image via Getty).

The report reads:

"Golf provides valuable green space, as trees and turfgrass at courses can improve air quality by producing oxygen and trapping pollutants, thus preventing them from reaching groundwater supplies."

"U.S. golf courses, which also serve as sanctuaries providing an essential habitat for a wide variety of plants and animals, continue to exhibit dramatic reductions, savings and technological advancements when it comes to environmental sustainability."

"Perhaps most notable is the industry’s management of its most precious resource – water – with usage at golf courses dropping 29% since 2005."

"While a small portion of these savings is attributable to a reduction in facility supply, the bigger impact is from the industry’s ongoing sustainability efforts: applying/using water more efficiently, and the implementation of best management practices that include water management guidelines, more drought-tolerant turfgrass, and an 11.5% reduction in total irrigated acres at existing facilities.

The report was launched on the occasion of National Golf Day, celebrated on May 9th. It showcases U.S. Golf industry's footprint in the United States and its economic, social, and human benefits.

Poll : 0 votes