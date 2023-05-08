What is inside 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark's bag? Have a look

Wyndham Clark won his first professional event, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The American golfer defeated Xander Schauffele by four strokes to win a $3.6 million check and a trophy. He also received 500 FedEx Cup points.

Clark won the tournament with a score of 265 after four rounds of 67-67-63-68. It was his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Wyndham Clark competed with Titleist and TaylorMade golf equipment. He used a Titleist TSi3 driver and an Accra TZ six ST 60 M5 shaft.

Titleist supplied the majority of Wyndham Clark's equipment. He solely used TaylorMade fairway wood. He used an Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter and a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

What is inside 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark's bag?

Here's a complete list of Wyndham Clark's golf equipment:

Driver: Titleist TSi3

Specification: 9 degrees with Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5 shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD

Specification: 17 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Black shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (3)

Specification: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100 Hybrid shaft, 620 CB (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9

Specification: 46, 52, 56, 60 with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord / SuperStroke Zenergy 17″ 3.0 (putter)

"I'm a little choked up" - Wyndham Clark on winning the first PGA Tour event

Wyndham Clark couldn't hold back his tears after winning his first PGA Tour tournament, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, on Sunday, May 7. Clark sobbed as he hugged his caddie after his final shot on the 18th hole.

After then, the American golfer wiped his eyes and celebrated his victory. Wyndham Clark described the emotional moment by saying:

"I'm a little choked up. It's been a long five years [on tour] to get to this point. I thought I would have won one earlier, but it is well worth the wait.

"There are so many times that I wanted to cry and break clubs -- and I did break clubs at times -- in this journey. But to get to this point is so sweet. It is just amazing to finally do this," he added.

Clark finished with a -19 score after shooting 68 in the final round. He bogeyed the first hole of the final round before sinking five birdies. Clark ended with a 68 after making a bogey on the last hole.

Speaking about his performance, the American golfer said:

"I didn't hit it as well and didn't make as many putts as maybe I did the day before, but mentally I was super strong. I didn't start out great. I was kind of shaky. I think in years past I might have folded. But this time I stayed patient and hung in there and caught fire on the back nine."

Wyndham Clark dedicated his win to his mother. His mother introduced him to golf, but she died when Clark was 19 years old due to breast cancer.

