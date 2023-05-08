Who won 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Final results explored

Wyndham Clark emerged victorious at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship held at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7. The American golfer clinched his first-ever trophy after defeating World No. 5 Xander Schauffele in an impressive performance.

Clark finished the tournament with a score of 19, earning him $3.6 million in prize money from the $20 million purse. The Wells Fargo Championship took place from May 4 to May 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the final round, Clark outperformed Schauffele by four strokes to clinch the championship with a score of 68, which included two bogeys and five birdies on Sunday. He began the tournament with a bogey on the fifth hole of the opening round but made an incredible comeback with three consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth, and ninth holes. He finished Thursday's opening round with a score of 67.

Interestingly, Clark sank an eagle in the second round, three birdies, and a bogey to score 67. With a third round of 63 and a final of 68, he finished four strokes ahead of Schauffele.

Speaking about his phenomenal victory, Wyndham Clark said in an interview with CBS:

"It has been a long few years to get on Tour. I would have thought I would get one here or there [already]. But it was well worth the wait. I am just so grateful."

"Well, definitely the mental side of it. I did not hit it as well as yesterday. I didn't make as many putts as maybe the day before. But mentally, I was super strong. I didn't start off great. I was super shaky. I think in years past, I might have folded. This time, I just stayed patient there and then I caught fire on the back [nine]", he added.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard explored

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after the final round on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele finished second with a score of under 15, followed by Harris English and Tyrrell Hatton, who tied for third place with a score of -12. Tommy Fleetwood secured fifth place with a score of under 11, tied with Adam Scott and winning $772,500 in prize money.

Michael Kim had a solo seventh-place finish followed by Denny McCarthy, K.H. Lee, Max Homa, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Brendon Todd who tied up in eighth place with a scoring deficit of 9.

Rickie Fowler finished in 14th place in a four-way tie alongside Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, and Justin Thomas.

The eighteenth place is secured by Kevin Streelman, Seamus Power, and Alex Smalley. Patrick Cantlay finished in a two-way tie with Dylan Wu at 21st.

Matt Kuchar secured 23rd place alongside Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, and Tom Kim. Rory McIlroy settled at 47th place in an eight-way tie alongside Henrik Norlander, Zac Blair, David Lingmerth, Alejandro Tosti, Sam Stevens, Trey Mullinax, M.J. Daffue, and Beau Hossler.

Poll : 0 votes