How much did Wyndham Clark win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Sunday with Wyndham Clark lifting the trophy. The 29-year-old won the PGA Tour designated event at Quail Hollow Club to take his first career PGA Tour victory.
Clark beat the likes of Xander Schauffele, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton. The American golfer shot a final-round 3-under 68 to claim the Wells Fargo Championship title at 19 under. With the win, the golfer bagged the $3.6 million top prize from the $20 million purse. Apart from the whopping paycheck, the champion also earned some valuable OWGR and FedEx Cup points.
While Wyndham Clark took the major share of the Wells Fargo Championship prize purse, runner-up Schauffele settled for a $2.18 million paycheck. The golfer, who earned his fifth top-five finish of the season, beat English and Hatton for the second spot. The duo finished T3 and earned $1.18 million each for their efforts.
Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott finished T5 and won $772,500 each. Meanwhile, event favorite Rory McIlroy finished T47. He returned home with $51,222.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship prize money
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship:
- WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000
- 2: Xander Schauffele - $2,180,000
- T3: Harris English - $1,180,000
- T3: Tyrrell Hatton - $1,180,000
- T5: Tommy Fleetwood - $772,500
- T5: Adam Scott - $772,500
- 7: Michael Kim - $675,000
- T8: Corey Conners - $525,000
- T8: Max Homa - $525,000
- T8: Sungjae Im - $525,000
- T8: K.H. Lee - $525,000
- T8: Denny McCarthy - $525,000
- T8: Brendon Todd - $525,000
- T14: Rickie Fowler - $355,000
- T14: Justin Thomas - $355,000
- T14: Jimmy Walker - $355,000
- T14: Gary Woodland - $355,000
- T18: Seamus Power - $285,000
- T18: Alex Smalley - $285,000
- T18: Kevin Streelman - $285,000
- T21: Patrick Cantlay - $235,000
- T21: Dylan Wu - $235,000
- T23: Tony Finau - $185,000
- T23: Emiliano Grillo - $185,000
- T23: Tom Kim - $185,000
- T23: Matt Kuchar - $185,000
- T27: Doug Ghim - $137,000
- T27: Mark Hubbard - $137,000
- T27: Stephan Jaeger - $137,000
- T27: Nate Lashley - $137,000
- T27: Taylor Moore - $137,000
- T27: J.J. Spaun - $137,000
- T27: Adam Svensson - $137,000
- T27: Trace Crowe - $137,000
- T35: Keegan Bradley - $99,600
- T35: Matthew Fitzpatrick - $99,600
- T35: Matthew NeSmith - $99,600
- T35: Ryan Palmer - $99,600
- T35: Chad Ramey - $99,600
- T40: Joseph Bramlett - $83,000
- T40: Kramer Hickok - $83,000
- T40: Francesco Molinari - $83,000
- T43: Akshay Bhatia - $69,000
- T43: Hayden Buckley - $69,000
- T43: Viktor Hovland - $69,000
- T43: Si Woo Kim - $69,000
- T47: Zac Blair - $51,222
- T47: MJ Daffue - $51,222
- T47: Beau Hossler - $51,222
- T47: David Lingmerth - $51,222
- T47: Rory McIlroy - $51,222
- T47: Trey Mullinax - $51,222
- T47: Henrik Norlander - $51,222
- T47: Sam Stevens - $51,222
- T47: Alejandro Tosti - $51,222
- T56: Ryan Armour - $46,200
- T56: Chris Kirk - $46,200
- T56: Sahith Theegala - $46,200
- T59: Cameron Davis - $44,600
- T59: Harrison Endycott - $44,600
- T59: Keith Mitchell - $44,600
- T59: Justin Suh - $44,600
- T59: Cameron Young - $44,600
- T64: Austin Eckroat - $43,000
- T64: Webb Simpson - $43,000
- T64: Callum Tarren - $43,000
- 67: Stewart Cink - $42,200
- 68: Nick Hardy - $41,800
After the successful Wells Fargo Championship outing, the PGA Tour now heads to the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.