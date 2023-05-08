How much did Wyndham Clark win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Sunday with Wyndham Clark lifting the trophy. The 29-year-old won the PGA Tour designated event at Quail Hollow Club to take his first career PGA Tour victory.

Clark beat the likes of Xander Schauffele, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton. The American golfer shot a final-round 3-under 68 to claim the Wells Fargo Championship title at 19 under. With the win, the golfer bagged the $3.6 million top prize from the $20 million purse. Apart from the whopping paycheck, the champion also earned some valuable OWGR and FedEx Cup points.

While Wyndham Clark took the major share of the Wells Fargo Championship prize purse, runner-up Schauffele settled for a $2.18 million paycheck. The golfer, who earned his fifth top-five finish of the season, beat English and Hatton for the second spot. The duo finished T3 and earned $1.18 million each for their efforts.

Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott finished T5 and won $772,500 each. Meanwhile, event favorite Rory McIlroy finished T47. He returned home with $51,222.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship:

WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000

2: Xander Schauffele - $2,180,000

T3: Harris English - $1,180,000

T3: Tyrrell Hatton - $1,180,000

T5: Tommy Fleetwood - $772,500

T5: Adam Scott - $772,500

7: Michael Kim - $675,000

T8: Corey Conners - $525,000

T8: Max Homa - $525,000

T8: Sungjae Im - $525,000

T8: K.H. Lee - $525,000

T8: Denny McCarthy - $525,000

T8: Brendon Todd - $525,000

T14: Rickie Fowler - $355,000

T14: Justin Thomas - $355,000

T14: Jimmy Walker - $355,000

T14: Gary Woodland - $355,000

T18: Seamus Power - $285,000

T18: Alex Smalley - $285,000

T18: Kevin Streelman - $285,000

T21: Patrick Cantlay - $235,000

T21: Dylan Wu - $235,000

T23: Tony Finau - $185,000

T23: Emiliano Grillo - $185,000

T23: Tom Kim - $185,000

T23: Matt Kuchar - $185,000

T27: Doug Ghim - $137,000

T27: Mark Hubbard - $137,000

T27: Stephan Jaeger - $137,000

T27: Nate Lashley - $137,000

T27: Taylor Moore - $137,000

T27: J.J. Spaun - $137,000

T27: Adam Svensson - $137,000

T27: Trace Crowe - $137,000

T35: Keegan Bradley - $99,600

T35: Matthew Fitzpatrick - $99,600

T35: Matthew NeSmith - $99,600

T35: Ryan Palmer - $99,600

T35: Chad Ramey - $99,600

T40: Joseph Bramlett - $83,000

T40: Kramer Hickok - $83,000

T40: Francesco Molinari - $83,000

T43: Akshay Bhatia - $69,000

T43: Hayden Buckley - $69,000

T43: Viktor Hovland - $69,000

T43: Si Woo Kim - $69,000

T47: Zac Blair - $51,222

T47: MJ Daffue - $51,222

T47: Beau Hossler - $51,222

T47: David Lingmerth - $51,222

T47: Rory McIlroy - $51,222

T47: Trey Mullinax - $51,222

T47: Henrik Norlander - $51,222

T47: Sam Stevens - $51,222

T47: Alejandro Tosti - $51,222

T56: Ryan Armour - $46,200

T56: Chris Kirk - $46,200

T56: Sahith Theegala - $46,200

T59: Cameron Davis - $44,600

T59: Harrison Endycott - $44,600

T59: Keith Mitchell - $44,600

T59: Justin Suh - $44,600

T59: Cameron Young - $44,600

T64: Austin Eckroat - $43,000

T64: Webb Simpson - $43,000

T64: Callum Tarren - $43,000

67: Stewart Cink - $42,200

68: Nick Hardy - $41,800

After the successful Wells Fargo Championship outing, the PGA Tour now heads to the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

Poll : 0 votes