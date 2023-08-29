USA Solheim Cup 2023 team: List of all Golfers who have qualified

The US Solheim Cup team is finally complete after their team captain Stacy Lewis announced her three picks on Monday, August 28. The 12-player squad will fly to Finca Cortesin in Andalucia to compete against the European team at the Solheim Cup, which will take place from September 22 to September 24.
The American team comprise seven players from the US Solheim Cup standings, two from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, while three players were picked up by the captain.
All 12 US players competing in the Solheim Cup are listed here.
USA Solheim Cup 2023 team
#1 Nelly Korda
- World Ranking: 2
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2
- Years: 2019, 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 5-2-1
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Seven top 10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 8
#2 Lilia Vu
- World Ranking: 1
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut
- Years: NA
- Solheim Cup record: NA
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: 3 wins, one top 10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 3
#3 Allisen Corpuz
- World Ranking: 8
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut
- Years: NA
- Solheim Cup record: NA
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: one win, Four top 10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 1
#4 Jennifer Kupcho
- World Ranking: 28
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 1
- Year: 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Two top-10 finishes
- LPGA Tour victories: 3
#5 Megan Khang
- World Ranking: 27
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2
- Years: 2019, 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 1-3-2
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top-10 finishes
- LPGA Tour victories: 1
#6 Danielle Kang
- World Ranking: 30
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 3
- Years: 2017, 2019, 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 5-7-0
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top-10 finishes
- LPGA Tour victories: 6
#7 Lexi Thompson
- World Ranking: 21
- Qualified: Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 5
- Years: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 6-6-7
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: No top-10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 11
#8 Andrea Lee
- World Ranking: 43
- Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut
- Years: NA
- Solheim Cup record: NA
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: two top-10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 1
#9 Rose Zhang
- World Ranking: 31
- Qualified: Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut
- Years: NA
- Solheim Cup record: NA
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: One win, three top 10 finishes
- LPGA Tour victories: 1
#10 Cheyenne Knight
- World Ranking: 44
- Qualified: Captain’s Pick
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut
- Years: NA
- Solheim Cup record: NA
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top 10 finishes
- LPGA Tour victories: 2
#11 Ally Ewing
- World Ranking: 34
- Qualified: Captain’s Pick
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2
- Years: 2019, 2021
- Solheim Cup record: 2-5-1
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Four top-10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: 3
#12 Angel Yin
- World Ranking: 32
- Qualified: Captain’s Pick
- Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2
- Years: 2017, 2019
- Solheim Cup record: 3-2-1
- 2023 LPGA Tour performance: Four top-10 finish
- LPGA Tour victories: NA
Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation