USA Solheim Cup 2023 team: List of all Golfers who have qualified

The US Solheim Cup team is finally complete after their team captain Stacy Lewis announced her three picks on Monday, August 28. The 12-player squad will fly to Finca Cortesin in Andalucia to compete against the European team at the Solheim Cup, which will take place from September 22 to September 24.

The American team comprise seven players from the US Solheim Cup standings, two from the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, while three players were picked up by the captain.

All 12 US players competing in the Solheim Cup are listed here.

USA Solheim Cup 2023 team

#1 Nelly Korda

World Ranking: 2

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2

Years: 2019, 2021

Solheim Cup record: 5-2-1

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Seven top 10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 8

#2 Lilia Vu

World Ranking: 1

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut

Years: NA

Solheim Cup record: NA

2023 LPGA Tour performance: 3 wins, one top 10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 3

#3 Allisen Corpuz

World Ranking: 8

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut

Years: NA

Solheim Cup record: NA

2023 LPGA Tour performance: one win, Four top 10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 1

#4 Jennifer Kupcho

World Ranking: 28

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 1

Year: 2021

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Two top-10 finishes

LPGA Tour victories: 3

#5 Megan Khang

World Ranking: 27

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2

Years: 2019, 2021

Solheim Cup record: 1-3-2

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top-10 finishes

LPGA Tour victories: 1

#6 Danielle Kang

World Ranking: 30

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 3

Years: 2017, 2019, 2021

Solheim Cup record: 5-7-0

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top-10 finishes

LPGA Tour victories: 6

#7 Lexi Thompson

World Ranking: 21

Qualified: Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 5

Years: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-7

2023 LPGA Tour performance: No top-10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 11

#8 Andrea Lee

World Ranking: 43

Qualified: US Solheim Cup Points

Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut

Years: NA

Solheim Cup record: NA

2023 LPGA Tour performance: two top-10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 1

#9 Rose Zhang

World Ranking: 31

Qualified: Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking

Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut

Years: NA

Solheim Cup record: NA

2023 LPGA Tour performance: One win, three top 10 finishes

LPGA Tour victories: 1

#10 Cheyenne Knight

World Ranking: 44

Qualified: Captain’s Pick

Past Solheim Cup appearance: Debut

Years: NA

Solheim Cup record: NA

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Three top 10 finishes

LPGA Tour victories: 2

#11 Ally Ewing

World Ranking: 34

Qualified: Captain’s Pick

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2

Years: 2019, 2021

Solheim Cup record: 2-5-1

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Four top-10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: 3

#12 Angel Yin

World Ranking: 32

Qualified: Captain’s Pick

Past Solheim Cup appearance: 2

Years: 2017, 2019

Solheim Cup record: 3-2-1

2023 LPGA Tour performance: Four top-10 finish

LPGA Tour victories: NA