Valspar Championship 2025 Monday qualifier results and final field revealed

After the qualifiers on Monday, the 156-player field is set for this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. The field is headlined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood, and Jordan Spieth.

The players who made it to the field on Monday are Philip Knowles, Andre Chi, Adrien Dumont de Chassert, and Kevin Tway. Of those four, Tway is the only PGA Tour winner. The son of 1986 PGA Championship winner Bob Tway, Kevin Tway, won the 2018 Safeway Open.

This week will be Will Zalatoris' first time playing in the Valspar Championship. Zalatoris is coming off a disappointing finish at The Players Championship last week. In the third round on Saturday, Zalatoris was one shot off the lead on the back nine before collapsing in the final few holes.

Zalatoris at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Zalatoris ultimately shot an eight-over-par 44 on the back nine. His back nine included a quadruple bogey on the par-four 14th hole and a double bogey on the 18th hole.

The one-time PGA Tour winner aims to recapture the success he had in the first two rounds of The Players Championship this week at Innisbrook. He's looking for his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which he won in a playoff over Sepp Straka.

Despite not capturing a win in 2024, he had a strong season. He finished tied for second at The Genesis Invitational, three shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. He also finished tied for ninth at last year's Masters Tournament.

Xander Schauffele is also in the field this week. Although he's yet to win at the Copperhead Course, the two-time major champion has found success at the tournament throughout his career.

Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Schauffele is playing in his third tournament this week after being ruled out of action for two months due to a rib injury. After finishing tied for 40th at The Sentry in January, he finished tied for 40th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and in dead last at The Players Championship after making the cut.

In 2024, Schauffele finished tied for fifth at the Valspar Championship, finishing four shots behind eventual winner Peter Malnati.

Who are the Valspar Championship favorites as per the odds?

Tommy Fleetwood at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Tommy Fleetwood is the betting favorite heading into this week, according to both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDual Sportsbook. Both books have the Englishman at +1100 to win the Valspar Championship 2025.

Fleetwood is still in search of his first PGA Tour win, though he has found success at Copperhead. Fleetwood didn't play in the event last year, but in 2023 he finished tied for 3rd, two shots behind winner Taylor Moore.

Xander Schauffele is the second betting favorite on DraftKings and FanDual at +1200 to win on both books. Sepp Straka is also +1600 on both sportsbooks.

Justin Thomas is +2000 on both sportsbooks. Thomas has had some strong finishes at the Valspar Championship, finishing tied for third in 2022.

