Viktor Hovland's workout routine: All you need to know about the PGA Tour star's special training

Viktor Hovland made the headlines by securing two consecutive victories earlier this month. He was remarkable with his game and finished at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

Hovland highly focuses on his health and workouts. On his Instagram account in 2020, Hovland's coach, Kim Rotnes Jensen, posted a video of his rigorous training regimen. The clip, which featured Hovland working out, became popular on the internet very fast.

Speaking about Hovland, Jensen said as quoted by Golf.com:

"With all my athletes, Viktor included, I look at them as athletes. Not as golfers, tennis or soccer players. I want to coach them in every aspect of what the body is capable of — that will help them in the future in any sport.”

Because of his experience in taekwondo, soccer, and handball, Viktor Hovland is an exceptionally skilled athlete, with good strength and movement.

Jensen also highlighted Hovland's strength saying:

“With golf and other rotational sports rotational strength and power are crucial. So is resisting and controlling, stabilizing and balancing through the swing. So we did a lot of rotational drills to work on that, and did drills to control the rotational speed and power through core and stability drills.”

"I have been working out a little bit" - When Viktor Hovland opened up his work-out routine

In 2021, Hovland's improved physique became the talk of the town. While he was playing at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, the PGA Tour commentators could not stop but notice Hovland's new look and went gaga over it.

And later during an interview with the media, PGA Tour reporters asked Hovland about his fitness. The 26-year-old Norwegian golfer replied:

“The JL, I call it they have the auto-jack shirt, they just fit around the arms so they look huge, even though they're really small. But, no, I have been working out a little bit, but, yeah [laughing].”

Viktor Hovland started his professional journey in 2019 and has won 10 tournaments so far in his career. He has won six on the PGA Tour and two on the European Tour. He is the defending Hero World Challenge winner and will be looking forward to completing his three-peat next week at the tournament.

Hovland won the Hero World Challenge in 2021 by defeating Scottie Scheffler by two strokes. He then defended the title in 2022 and again registered a victory over Scheffler. He won by one stroke.

Earlier this year, Viktor Hovland won the 2023 BMW Championship after playing four rounds 69-68-65-61 to register a two-stroke victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler. He also won the PGA Tour season-ending Tour Championship by a huge margin of five strokes.