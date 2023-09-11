Golf
Vincent Norrman career earnings: Exploring the 2023 Irish Open champion's net worth and more

By Kunal Singh
Modified Sep 11, 2023 11:00 GMT
Irish Open Golf
Vincent Norrman at the 2023 Irish Open (via Getty Images)

Vincent Norrman has had a dream season so far. He won the 2023 Barbasol Championship in July and recently emerged victorious at the 2023 Irish Open after beating Hurly Long by one stroke at the K Club.

The Swedish golfer received around $1.02 million in prize money for his thumping victory. This took his DP World Tour career earnings close to $1.79 million.

Norrman also plays on the PGA Tour. In the 27 events, he has played till now, he has made it into the cut line on 16 occasions. Overall, the 25-year-old has accumulated a sum of around $1.59 million as on-course earnings.

There are not many sources available to confirm Vincent Norrman's net worth. But looking at his career on the two leading golf tours, it could be around $3.5 million.

Exploring Vincent Norrman's Career Earnings

Following is the payout received by the 25-year-old Swedish professional golfer through his participation on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour (all the numbers are taken from the respective Tour's official website):

DP World Tour

2023 Horizon Irish Open

  • Standings - 1
  • Payout - €951,046.98 (around $1,019,9,12.29)

2023 Barracuda Championship

  • Standings - T25
  • Payout - €28,020.57 (around 30,049.54)

2023 Barbasol Championship

  • Standings - 1
  • Payout - €609,617.74 (around $653,833.31)

2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

  • Standings - T32
  • Payout - €23,100 (around $24,775.44)

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

  • Standings - T155
  • Payout - €1,036

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters

  • Standings - T93
  • Payout - €1,000

2021 Cazoo Classic

  • Standings - T99
  • Payout - €1,000

2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational

  • Standings - T11
  • Payout - €19,792.95

2021 Cazoo Open

  • Standings - T10
  • Payout - €21,093.92

2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

  • Standings - T10
  • Payout - €8,544.55

2021 BMW International Open

  • Standings - T5
  • Payout - €38,122

PGA Tour

2022 Fortinet Championship

  • Standings - T36
  • Payout - $36,457.14

2023 The American Express

  • Standings - T54
  • Payout - $18,400

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

  • Standings - T44
  • Payout - $25,578

2023 The Honda Classic

  • Standings - T63
  • Payout - $17,808

2023 Puerto Rico Open

  • Standings - T21
  • Payout - $35,957

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Standings - T16
  • Payout - $56,050

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Standings - T9
  • Payout - $126,850

2023 Mexico Open

  • Standings - T18
  • Payout - $98,431.66

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

  • Standings - T8
  • Payout - $277,875

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Standings - T48
  • Payout - $22,881

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Standings - T24
  • Payout - $73,480

2023 Barracuda Championship

  • Standings - T25
  • Payout - $31,223.34

2023 3M Open

  • Standings - T50
  • Payout - $19,578

2023 Wyndham Championship

  • Standings - T58
  • Payout - $17,176.00

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Standings - T49
  • Payout - $50,533.33

Vincent Norrman has played just one major tournament so far. He made his US Open debut in 2023, but he failed to proceed to the weekend's play.

Edited by Ankush Das
