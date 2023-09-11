Vincent Norrman has had a dream season so far. He won the 2023 Barbasol Championship in July and recently emerged victorious at the 2023 Irish Open after beating Hurly Long by one stroke at the K Club.

The Swedish golfer received around $1.02 million in prize money for his thumping victory. This took his DP World Tour career earnings close to $1.79 million.

Norrman also plays on the PGA Tour. In the 27 events, he has played till now, he has made it into the cut line on 16 occasions. Overall, the 25-year-old has accumulated a sum of around $1.59 million as on-course earnings.

There are not many sources available to confirm Vincent Norrman's net worth. But looking at his career on the two leading golf tours, it could be around $3.5 million.

Exploring Vincent Norrman's Career Earnings

Following is the payout received by the 25-year-old Swedish professional golfer through his participation on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour (all the numbers are taken from the respective Tour's official website):

DP World Tour

2023 Horizon Irish Open

Standings - 1

Payout - €951,046.98 (around $1,019,9,12.29)

2023 Barracuda Championship

Standings - T25

Payout - €28,020.57 (around 30,049.54)

2023 Barbasol Championship

Standings - 1

Payout - €609,617.74 (around $653,833.31)

2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

Standings - T32

Payout - €23,100 (around $24,775.44)

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Standings - T155

Payout - €1,036

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters

Standings - T93

Payout - €1,000

2021 Cazoo Classic

Standings - T99

Payout - €1,000

2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Standings - T11

Payout - €19,792.95

2021 Cazoo Open

Standings - T10

Payout - €21,093.92

2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Standings - T10

Payout - €8,544.55

2021 BMW International Open

Standings - T5

Payout - €38,122

PGA Tour

2022 Fortinet Championship

Standings - T36

Payout - $36,457.14

2023 The American Express

Standings - T54

Payout - $18,400

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Standings - T44

Payout - $25,578

2023 The Honda Classic

Standings - T63

Payout - $17,808

2023 Puerto Rico Open

Standings - T21

Payout - $35,957

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Standings - T16

Payout - $56,050

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Standings - T9

Payout - $126,850

2023 Mexico Open

Standings - T18

Payout - $98,431.66

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Standings - T8

Payout - $277,875

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Standings - T48

Payout - $22,881

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Standings - T24

Payout - $73,480

2023 Barracuda Championship

Standings - T25

Payout - $31,223.34

2023 3M Open

Standings - T50

Payout - $19,578

2023 Wyndham Championship

Standings - T58

Payout - $17,176.00

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Standings - T49

Payout - $50,533.33

Vincent Norrman has played just one major tournament so far. He made his US Open debut in 2023, but he failed to proceed to the weekend's play.