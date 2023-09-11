Vincent Norrman has had a dream season so far. He won the 2023 Barbasol Championship in July and recently emerged victorious at the 2023 Irish Open after beating Hurly Long by one stroke at the K Club.
The Swedish golfer received around $1.02 million in prize money for his thumping victory. This took his DP World Tour career earnings close to $1.79 million.
Norrman also plays on the PGA Tour. In the 27 events, he has played till now, he has made it into the cut line on 16 occasions. Overall, the 25-year-old has accumulated a sum of around $1.59 million as on-course earnings.
There are not many sources available to confirm Vincent Norrman's net worth. But looking at his career on the two leading golf tours, it could be around $3.5 million.
Exploring Vincent Norrman's Career Earnings
Following is the payout received by the 25-year-old Swedish professional golfer through his participation on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour (all the numbers are taken from the respective Tour's official website):
DP World Tour
2023 Horizon Irish Open
- Standings - 1
- Payout - €951,046.98 (around $1,019,9,12.29)
2023 Barracuda Championship
- Standings - T25
- Payout - €28,020.57 (around 30,049.54)
2023 Barbasol Championship
- Standings - 1
- Payout - €609,617.74 (around $653,833.31)
2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters
- Standings - T32
- Payout - €23,100 (around $24,775.44)
2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- Standings - T155
- Payout - €1,036
2021 D+D Real Czech Masters
- Standings - T93
- Payout - €1,000
2021 Cazoo Classic
- Standings - T99
- Payout - €1,000
2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational
- Standings - T11
- Payout - €19,792.95
2021 Cazoo Open
- Standings - T10
- Payout - €21,093.92
2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
- Standings - T10
- Payout - €8,544.55
2021 BMW International Open
- Standings - T5
- Payout - €38,122
PGA Tour
2022 Fortinet Championship
- Standings - T36
- Payout - $36,457.14
2023 The American Express
- Standings - T54
- Payout - $18,400
2023 Farmers Insurance Open
- Standings - T44
- Payout - $25,578
2023 The Honda Classic
- Standings - T63
- Payout - $17,808
2023 Puerto Rico Open
- Standings - T21
- Payout - $35,957
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship
- Standings - T16
- Payout - $56,050
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Standings - T9
- Payout - $126,850
2023 Mexico Open
- Standings - T18
- Payout - $98,431.66
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
- Standings - T8
- Payout - $277,875
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge
- Standings - T48
- Payout - $22,881
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Standings - T24
- Payout - $73,480
2023 Barracuda Championship
- Standings - T25
- Payout - $31,223.34
2023 3M Open
- Standings - T50
- Payout - $19,578
2023 Wyndham Championship
- Standings - T58
- Payout - $17,176.00
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Standings - T49
- Payout - $50,533.33
Vincent Norrman has played just one major tournament so far. He made his US Open debut in 2023, but he failed to proceed to the weekend's play.