"Wait, this happened while LIV had their biggest event?": Fans react to Genesis Invitational TV viewership data

The 2025 Genesis Invitational concluded on February 16 at the Torrey Pines, with Ludvig Aberg emerging victorious after an intense battle. The Genesis Invitational is a signature event hosted by Tiger Woods and had an incredible week in terms of viewership. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing and reacting to the latest Genesis Invitational television viewership data.

Josh Carpenter, one of the most prominent golf journalists, shared the viewership data on X and it was reshared by NUCLR. According to the data, the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational witnessed around 3.4 million viewers on CBS - more than 5% from last year.

This tournament has also become the most-watched non-major golf tournament since the 2024 Players Championship.

Fans are reacting to the news and comparing it to the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

"Wait, this happened while LIV had their biggest event?," reacted a user on X

"Even more reason not to sign a deal with LIV. It was a great tournament. The PGA should just buy back Bryson and Brookes," commented another X user

One user wrote the tournament was great even without Tiger Woods, while another asked him to start commentating.

"It was a good event, even without Tiger," wrote a fan.

"Tiger needs to do the commentary for Sunday’s. Take over the back 9. Sunday Red. Grow the game. Like a Tom Brady kind of deal," a user suggested.

Some fans believed that the high viewership numbers were due to the lack of football and snowy weather across the country.

"No football was a factor, cold and snow across much of the US was as well. Glad to see the ratings bump though, would have been higher if Rory and Scotty had been able to hang on and be in contention at the end. See if the ratings trend continues upward once it turns spring," a fan commeted.

"The no NFL Sunday bump is real," wrote a fan.

PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg carded an incredible 66 in the final round to win his first PGA Tour event of the season. Overall this was his second PGA Tour win and a first-ever signature event trophy. Prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay were also in contention, but they couldn't beat the Swedish golfer on the final day.

2025 Genesis Invitational leaderboard

Here are the top-20 ranked golfers from the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

1. Ludvig Åberg (-12)

(-12) 2. Maverick McNealy (-11)

(-11) T3. Scottie Scheffler (-9)

(-9) T3. Patrick Rodgers (-9)

(-9) T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8)

(-8) T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

(-8) T5. Tony Finau (-8)

(-8) T5. Denny McCarthy (-8)

(-8) T9. Akshay Bhatia (-6)

(-6) T9. Nick Taylor (-6)

(-6) T9. Justin Thomas (-6)

(-6) 12. Daniel Berger (-5)

(-5) T13. Andrew Novak (-4)

(-4) T13. Michael Kim (-4)

(-4) T13. Hideki Matsuyama (-4)

(-4) T13. Davis Thompson (-4)

(-4) T17. Collin Morikawa (-3)

(-3) T17. Kevin Yu (-3)

(-3) T17. Brian Harman (-3)

(-3) T17. Sahith Theegala (-3)

(-3) T17. Jake Knapp (-3)

(-3) T17. Nick Dunlap (-3)

(-3) T17. Rory McIlroy (-3)

