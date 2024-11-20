WATCH: Caitlin Clark takes to the golf course ahead of tee off with Jay Monahan and Zach Johnson

Caitlin Clark is back on the golf course this week after competing in The Annika pro-am on the LPGA Tour last week. The WNBA star is all set to compete in the PGA Tour's RSM Classic on the PGA Tour on Wednesday (Nov. 20). She will tee off with Zach Johnson and the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Rex Hoggard, a sports journalist, shared a video of Clark practicing on the driving range and preparing for the pro-am. She wrote:

"Wednesday’s pro-am at the RSM Classic just became more interesting with Caitlin Clark playing alongside Zach Johnson and Tour commissioner Jay Monahan."

The 2024 RSM Classic is the final event on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall season, and Caitlin Clark will be one of the star attractions for the pro-am event today at the Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in Sea Island, GA.

Clark will be competing in her second PGA Tour pro-am event, as she previously competed in the John Deer Classic pro-am in 2023. Interestingly, she partnered with Zach Johnson in that pro-am event as well.

Caitlin Clark reveals her The Annika pro-am experience

Last week, Caitlin Clark competed in The Annika along with Nelly Korda. In the post-round interview, she said it was a fun experience to see Korda and Annika, and she feels very thankful that Gainbridge invited her for the pro-am.

"It was so fun," Clark said after the round. "Getting to see (Nelly and Annika) do what they do up front, people would pay for that. I got to do it for free and have fun with them. Definitely a fun morning. I feel very thankful that Gainbridge had me out here. Obviously, their support of women's sports is tremendous. Very lucky and fortunate. Hung in there, and did alright. It was a good day."

Caitlin Clark and Nelly Korda at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pro Am - Source: Imagn

Clark was in awe of her playing partner and World No.1 golfer Nelly Korda. One journalist questioned if she learned anything from the pro golfer, to which the WNBA star replied:

"Unfortunately, no. I watch and she's been amazing, but golf is hard. It's hard to replicate that fast. She's been incredible and really cool, too, somebody I've been watching and following for a while now. It's fun to be out here and get to see an up-close look at how she does things, just so smooth and really good at what she does."

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda won The Annika last week and registered her 7th LPGA Tour trophy of the season. She has been named the LPGA Player of the Year and is looking to close off her season on a high note this week at the CME Group Tour Championship.

