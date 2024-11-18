Who is playing the 2024 RSM Classic? Exploring the full field 

The 2024 RSM Classic is all set to be held from November 21 to 24 at the Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses. The tournament will mark the end of the FedEx Cup's fall schedule.
The tournament will be key in deciding which golfers get to keep their PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. Some golfers on the bubble right now include the likes of Joel Dahmen, Wesley Bryan and Zach Johnson.
The RSM Classic boasts a prize purse of $7.6 million, and Ludvig Aberg is the defending champion for the event. Ludvig Aberg's win at the 2023 RSM Classic was a historic one, as he claimed victory with a score of 29-under 253. The score tied the lowest-ever 72-score hole in PGA Tour history.
2024 RSM Classic full field explored ft. Ludvig Aberg, Brian Harman
Following is the full field for the 2024 RSM Classic:
- Matthias Schwab
- Sung Kang
- Gary Woodland
- Webb Simpson
- Francesco Molinari
- Brian Harman
- Ludvig Åberg
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Nick Hardy
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Zach Johnson
- Davis Love III
- Christo Lamprecht
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Jonathan Byrd
- Luke Clanton
- Steven Fisk
- Jacob Modleski
- Paul Peterson
- Francisco Bidé
- Past event champion
- Tyler Duncan
- Robert Streb
- Adam Schenk
- Denny McCarthy
- Adam Hadwin
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Brandon Wu
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Matt Kuchar
- Mark Hubbard
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Joel Dahmen
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Kevin Streelman
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Martin Laird
- Ryan Moore
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
- Major medical extension
- Maverick McNealy
- Vince Whaley
- Bud Cauley
- Ben Kohles
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Mac Meissner
- Chandler Phillips
- Richard Hoey
- Patrick Fishburn
- David Skinns
- Pierceson Coody
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Springer
- Alejandro Tosti
- Trace Crowe
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Rafael Campos
- Joe Highsmith
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Ryan McCormick
- Roger Sloan
- Paul Barjon
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Norman Xiong
- William Furr
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Josh Teater
- Anders Albertson
- Tim Wilkinson
- Philip Knowles
- Reshuffle within categories 37-44
- Henrik Norlander
- Wesley Bryan
- Kevin Tway
- Erik Barnes
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Chappell
- Lanto Griffin
- Austin Smotherman
- Kelly Kraft
- S.Y. Noh
- Brandt Snedeker
- Austin Cook
- Sean O'Hair
- Cody Gribble
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Nick Watney
- MJ Daffue
- Richy Werenski
- William McGirt
- Russell Knox
- Zecheng Dou
- Sangmoon Bae