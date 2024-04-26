WATCH: Eric Cole's hole-in-one on the 207-yard par 3 at the Zurich Classic

Eric Cole made the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cole's tee shot found the hole on the 207-yard par 3 14th hole of TPC Louisiana.

Cole played the slopes of the green perfectly, with his iron tee shot landing just short of the green and feeding the ball into the hole.

Eric Cole partnered with Russ Cochran for the 2024 Zurich Classic. Cochran made the 600th PGA Tour start of his career this week after a decade of his 599th start at the 2013 Sony Open.

Russ Cochran's son Reed Cochran is Eric Cole's caddy for the event. Cole and Russ Cochran have played together multiple times in Florida. With Russ' son being a regular caddy for Cole, he made the push to get his father the 600th start of his career.

Cole's hole-in-one moved the team up to 3-under par 72 to tie for 74th with two other teams.

The pair made four birdies, three bogeys, and ten pars. According to BetMGM, Cole and Cochran have +25000 odds to win the 2024 Zurich Classic.

Eric Cole's 2024 Season

Eric Cole turned professional in 2009 and has had one top-ten finish in the 14 events he played for the 2024 PGA Tour season. Cole joined the PGA Tour in 2023 and has since played in 54 events, making the cut in 38 of them.

His best finish of the season was at the 2024 Genesis Invitational where he tied for 10th place at 8-under.

He has a scoring average of 71.292 and an actual scoring average of 70.28, with his lowest being round of 64 at the 2023 Travellers Championship. Cole ranks third in total birdies made in the PGA Tour field, with 193 to his tally.

Cole awaits his maiden victory on the PGA Tour, with two second-place finishes so far. He has two third-place, six top-five, and eight top-ten finishes.

Eric Cole ranks 39th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 628 points. He ranks 44th on the PGA Tour Official Money List with $1,790,728 made in 2024 and $7,275,759 made throughout his time on the tour.