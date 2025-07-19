WATCH: Joaquin Niemann takes frustration out on bag after poor Open Championship 2025 performance

Joaquin Niemann was a part of the 2025 Open Championship this week. However, the challenging Royal Portrush got the best of the Chilean golfer on Friday, July 18.The LIV Golf star posted a 3-over-par 74 score for the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. On the Royal Portrush's par-4 18th hole, Joaquin Niemann carded in a bogey to miss the cut by one stroke.NUCLR Golf shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Niemann taking out his frustration after the last putt. However, the Torque GC captain showed sportsmanship and shook hands with the other players and caddies in his playing group before walking off the green.As his caddie bent down to pick up his staff bag from the side of the green, Niemann stomped on his clubs and bag. Here's a look at the golfer's act of frustration (via X @NUCLRGolf):This week marked Niemann's second consecutive missed cut at a Major championship. He missed the cut at the US Open after recording a top ten finish at the PGA Championship.Joaquin Niemann has played in six editions of the Open Championship. Having missed three cuts, he recorded his best finish at the Major championship in 2022. He tied for 53rd place.With 19 players in the field heading into the first day of the Open Championship, Niemann and seven other golfers headed home early after a missed cut.Joaquin Niemann's Major Championship PerformancesJoaquin Niemann played his first Major championship of his career in 2017 at the US Open. He missed the cut at the prestigious event. However, his good performance on the PGA Tour led to an invite to the Masters Championship and the PGA Championship the next year, where he missed the cut and tied for 71st place.Having played in 26 Major championships, Niemann has made the cut in 17 of them. He has 5 finishes in the top 25 and one finish in the top 10, which he achieved at this year's edition of the PGA Championship.Here's a look at Joaquin Niemann's career record at Major championships:Masters Tournament2018 - CUT2021 - T402022 - T352023 - T162024 - T222015 - T29US Open2017 - CUT2029 - T232021 - T312022 - T472023 - T322025 - CUTThe Open Championship2019 - CUT2020 - No tournament due to COVID-192021 - T592022 - T532023 - CUT2024 - T582025 - CUTPGA Championship2018 - T712019 - CUT2020 - CUT2021 - T302022 - T232023 - CUT2024 - T392025 - T8