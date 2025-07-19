WATCH: Joaquin Niemann takes frustration out on bag after poor Open Championship 2025 performance

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:21 GMT
Joaquin Niemann was a part of the 2025 Open Championship this week. However, the challenging Royal Portrush got the best of the Chilean golfer on Friday, July 18.

The LIV Golf star posted a 3-over-par 74 score for the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. On the Royal Portrush's par-4 18th hole, Joaquin Niemann carded in a bogey to miss the cut by one stroke.

NUCLR Golf shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Niemann taking out his frustration after the last putt. However, the Torque GC captain showed sportsmanship and shook hands with the other players and caddies in his playing group before walking off the green.

As his caddie bent down to pick up his staff bag from the side of the green, Niemann stomped on his clubs and bag. Here's a look at the golfer's act of frustration (via X @NUCLRGolf):

This week marked Niemann's second consecutive missed cut at a Major championship. He missed the cut at the US Open after recording a top ten finish at the PGA Championship.

Joaquin Niemann has played in six editions of the Open Championship. Having missed three cuts, he recorded his best finish at the Major championship in 2022. He tied for 53rd place.

With 19 players in the field heading into the first day of the Open Championship, Niemann and seven other golfers headed home early after a missed cut.

Joaquin Niemann's Major Championship Performances

Joaquin Niemann played his first Major championship of his career in 2017 at the US Open. He missed the cut at the prestigious event. However, his good performance on the PGA Tour led to an invite to the Masters Championship and the PGA Championship the next year, where he missed the cut and tied for 71st place.

Having played in 26 Major championships, Niemann has made the cut in 17 of them. He has 5 finishes in the top 25 and one finish in the top 10, which he achieved at this year's edition of the PGA Championship.

Here's a look at Joaquin Niemann's career record at Major championships:

Masters Tournament

  • 2018 - CUT
  • 2021 - T40
  • 2022 - T35
  • 2023 - T16
  • 2024 - T22
  • 2015 - T29

US Open

  • 2017 - CUT
  • 2029 - T23
  • 2021 - T31
  • 2022 - T47
  • 2023 - T32
  • 2025 - CUT

The Open Championship

  • 2019 - CUT
  • 2020 - No tournament due to COVID-19
  • 2021 - T59
  • 2022 - T53
  • 2023 - CUT
  • 2024 - T58
  • 2025 - CUT

PGA Championship

  • 2018 - T71
  • 2019 - CUT
  • 2020 - CUT
  • 2021 - T30
  • 2022 - T23
  • 2023 - CUT
  • 2024 - T39
  • 2025 - T8
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
