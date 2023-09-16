WATCH: Jon Rahm hits an absolute peach of a shot in the BMW PGA Championship 

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is currently plying his trade in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

On the challenging 18th hole, Rahm faced a daunting task – two treacherous bunkers standing between him and the pin. However, amidst the heart-pounding action, Rahm delivered a memorable moment with spectators on the edge of their seats.

Undaunted, he approached the ball with unwavering confidence. What followed was sheer brilliance. His second shot from the sand was nothing short of perfection, landing the ball within an impressive seven feet of the pin.

Rahm's astounding feat resulted in a birdie, the cherry on top of a round that saw him shoot an impressive 66. Notably, he achieved six birdies in the initial 11 holes, showcasing remarkable precision and control.

While Rahm faced a few bumps in the road after the 12th hole, he kept himself on track. As the tournament progresses, Rahm maintains a solid seventh place, setting the stage for an enthralling conclusion to the BMW PGA Championship.

Has Jon Rahm won the BMW PGA Championship before?

Jon Rahm is yet to clinch the coveted title at the BMW PGA Championship despite coming tantalizingly close on previous occasions.

In 2019, Rahm's campaign was nothing short of impressive as he reached the final showdown. However, Danny Willett emerged victorious, securing a three-stroke lead over Rahm. The Spanish sensation had to settle for a runner-up finish that year.

Fast forward to the following season, and Rahm again found himself in contention. He shared the second-place spot with Rory McIlroy this time, making it a fiercely contested battle. Ultimately, Shane Lowry seized the championship, leaving Rahm just one stroke away from glory.

Now, in the current edition of the tournament, John Rahm is on a quest to etch his name in history by claiming the BMW PGA Championship trophy for the first time. Rahm aims to overcome the four-shot deficit that separates him from the current leader, Ludvig Aberg.