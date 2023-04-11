Spanish golfer Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket at the 2023 Masters tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The final round was held on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and it was a thrilling finish as Rahm completed an impressive comeback to win the tournament. In this article, we will discuss how Rahm won the green jacket and what it means for his career.

The final round of The Masters 2023 for Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm was able to overcome a three-shot deficit on the final day of the tournament to win his first major championship. He shot a final-round 66 to finish the tournament at 13-under par, one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka, who finished at 12-under par. The win marked a significant milestone in Rahm's career, as he had previously come close to winning major championships but had fallen short.

Rahm's performance throughout the tournament

Rahm started the tournament with a solid performance, shooting a 69 in the first round to finish at 3-under par. He continued to play well in the second round, shooting a 68 to move to 7-under par and take a share of the lead. Rahm's performance in the third round was less impressive, as he shot a 73 to fall three shots behind the leaders heading into the final round.

Despite the setback in the third round, Rahm remained focused and determined to win the tournament. He got off to a fast start in the final round, making birdies on the first two holes to close the gap on the leaders. Rahm continued to play aggressively, making five birdies and no bogeys on the front nine to take the lead.

On the back nine, Rahm faced some challenges as Koepka made a charge to try and catch him. However, Rahm was able to hold on to his lead, making crucial par saves on the 16th and 17th holes to maintain his one-shot advantage. Rahm sealed his victory with a birdie on the 18th hole, putting him at 13-under par for the tournament.

The Masters - Final Round

What winning the green jacket means for Jon Rahm

Winning the green jacket is one of the most significant achievements in professional golf, and it has been a lifelong dream for many golfers. For Jon Rahm, winning The Masters and putting on the green jacket is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to his craft. Jon Rahm has been a rising star in the golf world for several years, and this win cements his status as one of the game's best players.

Jon Rahm's win at The Masters is also significant because it is his first major championship victory. Jon Rahm has come close to winning majors before, finishing in the top-10 in several events, but had yet to break through and win. Winning The Masters will give Jon Rahm the confidence and belief that he can win on the biggest stage, and it could be the start of a dominant run in the golf world.

Lastly, Jon Rahm's win at the 2023 Masters tournament is a significant moment in his career and in the world of golf. His impressive performance on the final day of the tournament and his overall consistency throughout the week made him a deserving champion. Winning the green jacket is a dream come true for Rahm, and it could be the start of a new era of dominance in professional golf.

