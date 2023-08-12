Watch: Jordan Spieth signs a fan’s Air Jordan creating yet another wholesome moment at 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jordan Spieth is probably one of the most loved golfers on the PGA Tour. Recently, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he stopped by the ropes to sign a fan's Air Jordan shoe and give a selfie.
The PGA Tour shared the video on Instagram, in which a girl can be seen asking Spieth to sign her Air Jordan. The golfer humbly agreed and gave his autograph. Later on, he even clicked a selfie with her.
Watch the video here:
In the video, the girl also shared that it was worth standing in the heat. She added that she would probably not wear the shoes, and get it framed instead.
Where does Jordan Spieth stand on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard?
The 2015 FedEx Cup champion started Friday's play as top-ranked on the leaderboard. He scored 2 under 68 by carding multiple pars and five birdies in the second round, but his four bogeys worsened things.
Thanks to his opening round of 7 under 62, Jordan Spieth slipped just one spot to sit comfortably at solo second on the leaderboard. He is just one stroke behind the leader Lucas Glover.
Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023:
- 1 - Lucas Glover
- 2 - Jordan Spieth
- T3 - Sungjae Im
- T3 - Taylor Moore
- T3 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T3 - Emiliano Grillo
- T3 - Tom Kim
- T8 - Adam Hadwin
- T8 - J.T. Poston
- T8 - Lee Hodges
- T8 - Scottie Scheffler
- T8 - Rory McIlroy
- T8 - Cameron Davis
- T14 - Xander Schauffele
- T14 - Max Homa
- T14 - Stephan Jaeger
- T14 - Aaron Rai
- T18 - Mackenzie Hughes
- T18 - Andrew Putnam
- T18 - Byeong Hun An
- T18 - Adam Svensson
- T18 - Sahith Theegala
- T18 -Collin Morikawa
- T18 - Kurt Kitayama
- T18 - Adam Schenk
- T18 - Russell Henley
- T18 - Patrick Cantlay
- T18 - Si Woo Kim
- T18 - Ben Griffin
- T30 - Thomas Detry
- T30 - Nick Hardy
- T30 - Tom Hoge
- T30 - Eric Cole
- T30 - Viktor Hovland
- T30 - Hideki Matsuyama
- T30 - Sam Stevens
- T30 - Vincent Norrman
- 38 - Brendon Todd
- T39 - Cameron Young
- T39 - Chris Kirk
- T39 - Keegan Bradley
- T39 - Keith Mitchell
- T39 - Sam Ryder
- T39 - Beau Hossler
- T39 - J.J. Spaun
- T46 - Corey Conners
- T46 - Tyrrell Hatton
- T46 - Nick Taylor
- T46 - Brian Harman
- T46 - Hayden Buckley
- T51 - Taylor Montgomery
- T51 - Denny McCarthy
- T51 - Tony Finau
- T51 - Jason Day
- T51 - Jon Rahm
- T51 - Matthew NeSmith
- T57 - Harris English
- T57 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- T57 - Mark Hubbard
- T60 - Patrick Rodgers
- T60 - Brandon Wu
- T62 - Davis Riley
- T62 - Justin Rose
- T62 - Sam Burns
- T62 - Matt Kuchar
- T66 - Alex Smalley
- T66 - Seamus Power
- T66 - Rickie Fowler
- 69 - Sepp Straka
- 70 - Wyndham Clark
Jordan Spieth is paired with table topper Lucas Glover and T3-ranked Sungjae Im. They will tee off at 12:50 p.m. ET in the third round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.