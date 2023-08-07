WATCH: Justin Thomas drops to the ground in disbelief after an incredible effort at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Justin Thomas has made an incredible comeback at the Wyndham Championship. From a poor first round that ended with even par, the American went on to finish the tournament with an 11-under 269.

The performance climaxed on the last hole of the final round. At the 18th hole, Thomas came in at -11 overall, which is placing him in T11. Had he birdied, Thomas would have reached T6 (temporarily), with much better chances towards the FedEx Cup.

Justin Thomas' drive on the 18th hole (507 yards, par 4) went a little to the left of the fairway. However, he was able to find the right path with the second stroke, which was 34 yards from the hole.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



An INCREDIBLE effort from @JustinThomas34 to try and keep his season alive!



#FedExCup pic.twitter.com/ba64xcZLk5 twitter.com/PGATOUR/status… WOW!An INCREDIBLE effort from @JustinThomas34 to try and keep his season alive!

From there, Thomas went all out for birdie. He hit the ball with extreme precision, so much so that it rolled off the green and went straight into the flag. Unfortunately for him, the ball did not go in and was 12 inches short of the hole. Eventually, Thomas made par.

The world could see through the broadcast an incredulous Justin Thomas drop to the ground after seeing his ball hit the pin and not go in the hole.

However, credit the tremendous show of sportsmanship offered by Thomas, who never gave up during the Wyndham Championship.

Justin Thomas' chances for the FedEx Cup

The Wyndham Championship has not finished because it was temporarily suspended due to bad weather. With 13 players still to finish their fourth round, Justin Thomas is in T11.

If the leaderboard stays exactly as it is, Thomas would receive 63 FedEx Cup ranking points. That would bring his total to 609 points.

Justin Thomas, Wyndham Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty).

If we didn't take into account the chances of the rest of the competitors, that sum would put Thomas in 69th place in the FedEx Cup standings. But of course, the other players are also struggling.

Of those ahead of Thomas towards the top 70, only Cam Davis is running higher than him at the Wyndham Championship. Therefore, Davis would remain in the Top 70.

Davis Thompson (also ahead of Thomas in the FedEx Cup standings) is currently T22 at the Wyndham Championship and has already completed his round. If all ends as it currently stands, he would receive 37.3 points and fall below Thomas.

The rest of those who put the most pressure on Thomas are well below his chances at the Wyndham Championship. Thomas is on the brink, however, as far as the playoffs are concerned.

It all comes down to Lucas Glover. The American has yet to finish his round and is in first place (tied) at the 15th hole. Glover is 112th in the FedEx Cup standings with 385 points.

If Glover wins or finishes at solo second place, it will be all over for Thomas. If he is tied for second, the math will break a few heads. If he finishes third or worse, Thomas would be qualifying.

*We reiterate that the round is still being played, we are using the information available at the moment.