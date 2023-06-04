WATCH: PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka cheers on Florida Panthers in his PJs 

Brooks Koepka, the PGA Championship winner, revealed his true colors as a sports fan. Rather than attending a posh function or sitting in a golf tournament gallery, Koepka chose a more casual environment to cheer on his favorite hockey team, the Florida Panthers. Koepka, dressed in his pajamas, settled in for an evening of excitement and friendship.

Following a grueling championship victory on the golf course, Koepka chose to relax and pursue his passion for another sport. The sight of the renowned golfer dressed in his PJs and fervently rooting for the Panthers piqued the interest of fans and social media users alike.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🏒 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is cheering on his Ps tonight.. 🤣 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is cheering on his Ps tonight.. 🤣 🚨🏒👏 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is cheering on his Ps tonight.. 🤣 https://t.co/yyUVOjYvpT

Koepka's image, comfortable and totally immersed in the game, revealed a new side of the athlete, demonstrating his genuine enjoyment for sports beyond the fairways and greens.

Koepka's passion grew throughout the game, bringing smiles to the faces of fellow supporters and capturing the hearts of sports fans everywhere. His cozy and laid-back support for the Florida Panthers was a welcome change from the usual glitzy scenes associated with championship winners.

As the Florida Panthers continue their quest for triumph, they can take comfort in knowing that a champion golfer is rooting for them from the comfort of his own home, dressed in his favorite PJs.

For Brooks Koepka, this fun and sincere exhibition of fandom serves as a reminder that players, like everyone else, require time to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Brooks Koepka's recent wins

Brooks Koepka won his fifth major win and third PGA Championship at Rochester's famous Oak Hill Country Club. The 33-year-old golfer made history by becoming the first player to win a major while competing in the LIV Golf Series.

Koepka's stunning achievement cements his place as one of the sport's main forces. Throughout the event, his unrelenting focus, outstanding skill, and indomitable spirit allowed him to rise above a highly competitive field.

With each major victory, Koepka's legacy grows, and his place among the golfing greats solidifies. His ability to compete at the greatest level on golf's most prestigious venues demonstrates his exceptional talent and passion for the game.

As Brooks Koepka basks in the glory of his latest victory, golf fans, and aficionados throughout the world marvel at his extraordinary accomplishment. His extraordinary career serves as an inspiration for aspiring golfers, showing the benefits of steadfast determination and faith in one's talents.

The golfing world is excited to see what the future holds for Brooks Koepka. With his unrivaled abilities, unrivaled determination, and thirst for further success, he has the ability to add even more major championships to his storied collection.

Poll : 0 votes