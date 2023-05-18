“Brutal” – Fans intrigued by the roughs at Oak Hill for the 2023 PGA Championship

Fans were taken aback when they saw the intimidating roughs at Oak Hill for the highly anticipated 2023 PGA Championship. With the tournament approaching, all eyes were on the difficult course, which possessed its own distinct features, notably the notoriously deep roughs.

As a reporter conducted a test during the PGA Championship, it became clear that negotiating this treacherous terrain would be no easy task for the participants.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF The 105th PGA Championship is going to be _____________ .

☠️The 105th PGA Championship is going to be _____________ . ☠️😵

The reaction was immediate and intense, with one admirer characterizing the roughs as "Brutal." Excitement and expectation permeated the air as golf lovers anticipated the heated confrontations that would take place on Oak Hill's tough fairways.

Hype on social media after witnessing the roughs at Oak Hill for the 2023 PGA Championship

As word circulated about the difficult roughs at Oak Hill for the 2023 PGA, social media channels erupted with debates and comments. People had mixed reactions to the challenging roughs at Oak Hill for the championship. While some expressed amazement, like describing the roughs as "brutal", others found it intriguing and looked forward to witnessing the players' skills being put to the test.

Twitter, in particular, became a hotbed for golf lovers to discuss the issue. Among the many comments, one user drew a comparison to the rough at Harding Park during the 2020 PGA Championship, emphasizing the similarities and possibly anticipating an equally difficult test for the golfers at Oak Hill.

Andrew Sanoff @AndrewSanoff @NUCLRGOLF Just like the rough at Harding Park when the PGA Championship was there in 2020.

Another user emphasized the severity of the roughs at Oak Hill for the 2023 Championship, referring to it as a "bloodbath".

Larry Heatmiser @LarryHeatmiser @NUCLRGOLF Well this double handed glove wearing freak just lost all money being placed on him this week. -LH

This stern phrase foreshadowed the enormous struggle that awaited the golfers, implying that the roughs would be ruthless and might potentially devastate their scores. With such divergent emotions, golf fans were even more excited as they anticipated the competition to see how the golfers would do against Oak Hill's daunting and merciless roughs.

MNB @greenskeepermax @NUCLRGOLF Club pros are always use to these conditions, he probably just happy to be there

The divergent opinions only added to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding the tournament, as fans eagerly await the intense competition and the potential impact of the demanding roughs on the players' performance. Many looked forward to witnessing the players' skills being put to the test.

drugstorecowboy @drugstorecowb17 @NUCLRGOLF Just seeing if I can get a hybrid outta here….. nope. Wedge chop out when it counts.

beefnpork @billynlilly @NUCLRGOLF Getcha a Adams tight lie get ya outta that no problem

2023 PGA Championship is all set for today

The 2023 PGA Championship begins today, setting the backdrop for a spectacular competition at Oak Hill. The attention-grabbing roughs have elicited varied reviews, with some fans concerned about the difficulty they represent, while others are anxious to see how the players traverse them.

The presence of prominent contenders such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy adds to the spectacle as golf fans eagerly await the action. It's an exciting time in golf, and all eyes will be on Oak Hill as the tournament unfolds, promising fascinating competition and unforgettable moments.

