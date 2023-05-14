PGA Championship 2023: 7 must-follow storylines for all golf fans

As the PGA Championship approaches next week, golf fans around the world are looking forward to the compelling rivalries and stories that have been boiling for years. The stage is set at Oak Hill Country Club, just outside of Rochester. This is the first time the major tournament has returned to this location since 2013.

With the golfing world abuzz, a slew of captivating storylines develops, guaranteeing an unforgettable tournament full of tough competition and engaging narratives. From long-standing rivalries to historical narratives, the 2023 PGA Championship is set to fascinate fans and leave a lasting impression on both players and spectators. Here are our top seven storylines in the season's second major competition, increasing anticipation for what promises to be an exceptional PGA competition at Oak Hill Country Club.

PGA Championship 2023 - 7 storylines you must-follow

Favorites

The number-one global ranking has alternated between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, but Rahm arrives at Oak Hill as the favorite. His recent runner-up finish at the Mexico Open increased his season earnings to a record-breaking $14,462,840, while Scheffler has already won two tournaments this year, including the renowned Players Championship.

Both players are anticipated to compete for the championship, with Rahm bearing the brunt of the pressure.

Rory enigma

Rory McIlroy's recent performances have been a mixed bag, leaving fans unsure of what to expect from the gifted golfer. Following a second-place result at the Arnold Palmer, McIlroy missed the cut at the Players Championship and failed to make an impression at the Masters.

The mysterious golfer further aroused questions by skipping the RBC Heritage, incurring a substantial cash loss. McIlroy missed the cut at Quail Hollow last week and declined to meet with the media. His form remains a mystery, leaving curiosity about which McIlroy will appear at the PGA Championship.

Champ in peril

Justin Thomas, the reigning PGA Championship winner in 2022, has experienced problems since winning his second major victory. Though Thomas has not played terribly, his results have not met his expectations.

His post-PGA Championship performance has been hampered by tying for 37th at the US Open, tying for 53rd at the British Open, and missing the cut at the Masters. With only one top-five result this year, Thomas is feeling increasingly irritated, adding pressure to his next performance.

LIV factor

LIV Golf, the rival league, will be represented by 18 players in the 156-player field. Notable names include Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson, who finished tied for second at the Masters. Their participation brings a new level of competition to the PGA Championship.

Absentees

Several notable players will be missing from this year's PGA Championship. Tiger Woods, who is currently recovering from subtalar fusion surgery, will miss the rest of the season after withdrawing from the Masters.

Sergio Garcia, who has dropped out of the top 100 world rankings since joining LIV, failed to qualify for a major event for the first time since the 1999 U.S. Open. Will Zalatoris, last year's playoff runner-up to Justin Thomas, will also miss the championship due to a back issue.

First-timer?

While many seasoned players continue to pursue their first major championship, many prospects stand out. Xander Schauffele, who is sixth in strokes gained/total this season, has an Olympic gold medal and many top-five performances in majors.

Patrick Cantlay, who recently hired Joe LaCava as his caddy, finished third in the 2019 PGA. Cameron Young, seeking his first PGA Tour title, came agonizingly close to winning last year's PGA Championship and placed second in the British Open.

Jordan Ride

Since winning the British Open in 2017, Spieth has attempted to win the PGA Championship six times, with varied degrees of success. In 2019, he finished tied for 28th, 12th, and third.

However, his performance dipped in consecutive years, with finishes tied for 71st, 30th, and 34th. As Spieth's wrist issue raises concerns about his availability, supporters await word on whether he will be able to compete and complete his career Grand Slam.

The stage is set for an exciting and competitive 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. With favorites like Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler vying for the top spot, the enigmatic Rory McIlroy looking to return to form, and the absence of notable players like Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia, the tournament promises excitement, surprises, and unforgettable moments on the grandest stage of professional golf.

Poll : 0 votes