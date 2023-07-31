Watch: Phil Mickelson explains how to make his incredible backwards shot

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is probably one of the most talented golfers in recent times. His famous backward flip shot over the hill is always a delight to watch.

Tour Pro recently posted a video on their Twitter handle in which Mickelson gave a tutorial on how to hit a backward shot. In the beginning, he started off by explaining the basics and position to hit the shot.

"We've got pin set over here about 35-feet away. I'm gonna set myself over the hill here. So, my body, my shoulder, everything is with the hill. I'm gonna come underneath and I'm just gonna flip it back with my hand," Phil Mickelson said.

"Oh, come on baby! Do it!" said Mickelson. "Oh I miss read it!" he added.

Analyzing Phil Mickelson's results and performances in 2023

The 53-year-old American golfer switched to the LIV Golf League in 2022 after 30 years of association with the PGA Tour. After joining the breakaway series, he was appointed as the HyFlyers GC team's captain.

To dig further, here are the leaderboard standing of Mickelson in 2023:

LIV Golf:

In 2023, Mickelson played in nine LIV Golf events. Interestingly, he has not finished in the top 10 in any of the events. His best performance came at the Adelaide event where he finished T11 on the leaderboard.

LIV Golf Mayakoba - T27

LIV Golf Tucson - T30

LIV Golf Orlando - T41

LIV Golf Adelaide - T11

LIV Golf Singapore - T13

LIV Golf Tulsa - T45

LIV Golf DC - 44

LIV Golf Andalucía - T23

LIV Golf London - T40

Majors:

Phil Mickelson has also played in all four major tournaments in 2023. His best performance came at Augusta National Golf Club, finishing tied runner-up at the Masters 2023. He missed the cut in the last two majors of the season.

Masters Tournament - T2

PGA Championship - T58

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

The Open - Missed the Cut

What is the net worth of Phil Mickelson as of July 2023?

The 45 PGA Tour title winner is the second-ranked golfer in the Tour's all-time on-course earners list. He has earned a whopping total of $94,955,060 during his time with the Tour. He is just behind Tiger Woods, who has over $120 million in on-course earnings.

Overall, Mickelson's net worth is more than $400 Million, as reported by Golf Monthly.

The 53-year-old lefty golfer will next be seen at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event which commences on August 4, 2023.