WATCH: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy face a dreadful outing on hole 5 at the US Open

Scottie Scheffler continues playing the second round of the 2024 US Open with his first-round group, which included Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The group, consisting of the world's top three players, are currently through 17 holes of the second round.

The trio ran into some trouble on the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Number 2 course's par five fifth hole. All three players found the sandy waste area to the left of the green with their second shots.

With around 20 yards to the pin, Scottie Scheffler attempted to play a bump-and-run style chip. The ball just narrowly made it on the green before catching the slope that fed the ball right back down into the waste area.

Faced with a similar situation, World No. 2 Xander Schauffele took a rather different approach. He tried to play a high-spin chip with a higher launch. Unfortunately, the ball pitched right in the slope and fed right back down to Schauffele's feet.

Rory McIlroy played a similar shot to Scheffler. The North Irish golfer's shot took three bounces on the first cut before making it on the green. The ball ran across the green to end up off the green.

Out of the group, McIlroy was the only player to card in a par. Scheffler and Schauffele went on to card a double bogey each.

Here is a shot by shot overview of the group's performance on the fifth hole of Pinehurst No. 2.

Scottie Scheffler - Double Bogey

Shot 1 - 322 yds to right fairway, 267 yds to hole

Shot 2 - 262 yds to left native area, 55 ft 10 in. to hole

Shot 3 - 9 ft 3 in. to left native area, 52 ft 11 in. to hole

Shot 4 - 36 yds to right fairway, 54 ft 8 in. to hole

Shot 5 - 39 ft 8 in. to right green, 15 ft 2 in. to hole

Shot 6 - Putt 15 ft 10 in., 4 in. to hole

Shot 7 - In the hole

Xander Schauffele - Double Bogey

Shot 1 - 184 yds to left native area, 390 yds to hole

Shot 2 - 202 yds to left fairway, 201 yds to hole

Shot 3 - 194 yds to left native area, 55 ft 8 in. to hole

Shot 4 - 2 ft 3 in. to left native area, 54 ft 2 in. to hole

Shot 5 - 61 ft 6 in. to left green, 9 ft 4 in. to hole

Shot 6 - Putt 10 ft 3 in., 9 in. to hole

Shot 7 - In the hole

Rory McIlroy - Par

Shot 1 - 338 yds to right fairway, 245 yds to hole

Shot 2 - 239 yds to left native area, 53 ft 9 in. to hole

Shot 3 - 36 yds to right fairway, 54 ft 6 in. to hole

Shot 4 - 46 ft 7 in. to left green, 9 ft 0 in. to hole

Shot 5 - In the hole

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy's 2024 US Open Standings

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy are through 17 holes of the second round of the 2024 US Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 course.

McIlroy currently sits tied for third place with a total four under par score, one stroke behind leaders Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay at five under par. Schauffele is tied for 10th place at one under par.

However, with only the top 60 players, including ties, making the cut, Scheffler does not seem like making it through to the weekend. The World No. 1, fresh off a win at the 2024 Memorial Tournament last week, is tied for 90th place with a score of five over par.

