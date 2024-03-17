Watch: Shane Lowry comes inches within his second hole-in-one on St. Patrick’s Day at TPC Sawgrass

Shane Lowry displayed his skills on St. Patrick’s Day at TPC Sawgrass, coming close to scoring another ace. The highlight of his round came on the 17th hole, a 136-yard par-three where he just missed a hole-in-one. Lowry hit an accurate wedge shot that was marginally short of finding the cup and reminiscent of his successful ace at the same hole during the third round in 2022.

Shane Lowry has given a solid performance in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. He started his fourth round with one birdie on the first hole. Lowry maintained his great form by picking up birdies on holes 3,4,7 and 8 through to nine. His exceptional play on the front nine gave him a score of 31-5 under par.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lowry stated:

“I don’t know what I would have done if this had gone in. It was like a perfect wedge, and right on the line I wanted to hit it on. And yeah, it just landed perfectly. I saw it in scoring, and it just missed, so nice to roll it in for a two, but then Denny McCarthy went and hit it inside me. So we were pretty close the two of us.”

Shane Lowry initially began the first round with an even-par score on the opening hole followed by successive birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes. Though he had a slight hiccup on the fourth with a bogey, however, he managed to stay composed after losing some strokes on the eighth. He retained an under-par status after playing nine holes totaling one-under 35.

He had an even par 36 on the front nine of the second round. On the back nine, Lowry responded by scoring birdies on holes 13th, 15th and 18th. On his way to achieving a round score of two under par seventy, he built up a four-under total at halfway.

In the third round, he started with a birdie on the first hole then followed it up with five pars in a row. He kept his composure through some little setbacks and ended up scoring an even par thirty-six on the front nine. The back nine was no different from the first half as Lowry recorded another thirty-six to end up with an even-par seventy-two for the day.

A closer look at Shane Lowry's achievements

After four rounds at The Players Championship, Shane Lowry finds himself tied for nineteenth place on the leaderboard alongside other players such as Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy.

Shane Lowry’s latest achievements include coming fourth in a tie at the Cognizant Classic and third finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Following his appearance at TPC Sawgrass, he will be heading to Singapore for the DP World Tour as part of his preparations for the Masters Tournament.