WATCH: Tommy Fleetwood attempts a hole-in-one from 30,000 feet from a cargo plane

Tommy Fleetwood recently attempted to make a stunning ace from a cargo plane. The English professional golfer was trying to do something out of the box at Dubai Creek Club from above 30,000 feet.

Fleetwood stylishly hit the golf ball from the plane. Shortly after, a person with a parachute followed the ball, tracking its descent from the plane to the golf course hole, in an attempt to check if the ball landed inside.

DP World Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Attempting a hole-in-one...from 30,000ft?? 😱”

It is pertinent to note that in the above video, Tommy Fleetwood is not actually making a hole-in-one shot and iy is reportedly an edited post. Nonetheless, the way Fleetwood performed it makes it a great video.

How is Tommy Fleetwood’s 2024 season going so far?

Tommy Fleetwood has participated in limited events as of now. He competed in two PGA Tour events and two DP World Tour events. Fleetwood started his season with the Sentry at Kapalua Resort.

With a score of 13 under par, Fleetwood finished the event at the T47 position alongside Ludvig Aberg and Nick Hardy. He earned $62,000 for his finish at the event.

The 33-year-old golfer was last seen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament where he carded a total of 7 under par, finishing at T31 and earning $106,625. Currently, he is at the Riviera Golf Course, looking forward to tee off at the Genesis Invitational for a $20 million race.

Fleetwood has also participated in the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational. He finished the event at 19 under par and won his seventh DP World Tour tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood commented on his incredible win, saying it's a terrific feeling to start the year off well. He said (via PGA Tour):

"I'm very happy. It was amazing winning. Like almost everybody else in the world of golf, I don't win anywhere near as much as I would like to but just that winning feeling is great. This is obviously where I live and have a lot of support. It's great to kick off the year with a great result and push on from here.”

Later, Fleetwood competed in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, finishing at T14 on the leaderboard with a score of 6 under par.