Watch: Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, others review their own season performance so far

As the PGA Tour season unfolds with its twists and triumphs, some of the sport's brightest stars pause to reflect on their performances. They offer an intriguing peek into their journey through the fairways. From Viktor Hovland's pragmatic evaluation to Max Homa's candid introspection, here's an enlightening glimpse into how these golfing talents assess their own accomplishments.

Viktor Hovland, true to his analytical nature, assigned himself an A-, recognizing the complexity of grading without a coveted Major victory. Meanwhile, Brian Harman oscillated between A and A-, eventually settling on the latter. He admitted to navigating through struggles but chose to see the broader picture of a positive trajectory.

Max Homa confidently granted himself an A-, a grade reflecting his upward trajectory. Homa's stellar season, marked by a commendable number of Top 10 and Top 25 finishes, showcased his heightened consistency and overall improvement, leaving him highly satisfied with his progress.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't, at least, in the As," Homa added as he smiled and continued with his performance valuation. (Via Twitter - PGA Tour)

Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

Tony Finau assessed himself with a B+, recognizing the formidable challenge of consistently securing victories on the fiercely competitive PGA Tour. The Utah native candidly acknowledged the unique weight he placed on Major Championships, hinting that if it weren't for his utmost focus on Majors, his self-assigned grade might tip into an even higher realm.

Tommy Fleetwood painted his evaluation with shades of ambition, placing himself between a B+ and an A. He openly conveyed that he was far from resting on his laurels, revealing his relentless drive to achieve both attainable and audacious goals. Fleetwood's willingness to chase success beyond comfort zones shone through.

Tom Kim, while acknowledging his achievement in qualifying for the Tour Championship and showcasing strong performances in Majors, graded himself at a C-. Collin Morikawa, known for his analytical approach, assigned himself a C+. In his perspective, a win is the ultimate litmus test of a player's performance, surpassing any missed cuts.

"Played good in the majors, so I would probably give myself like a C-, C maybe. Yeah!" Kim added in his conversation (Via Twitter - PGA Tour)

Corey Conners gave himself an A- as well, acknowledging the inherent hunger for more success while finding solace in his present performance. Tyrrell Hatton, in the midst of an honest self-assessment, awarded himself a B. He cited the primary reason for withholding an A as his absence from the winners' circle this year.

Jordan Spieth, offering perhaps the most comprehensive assessment, awarded himself a B. Without sugar-coating, Spieth acknowledged his contentment with recent performances, particularly highlighting his satisfaction with his golf game over the past five years. However, he openly yearned for more Major chances, reflecting his unwavering hunger for success on golf's grandest stages.

Battling for midway lead at PGA Tour Championship

As the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship progresses, the competition is heating up with Scottie Scheffler trailing by two strokes and Keegan Bradley three behind. The fourth spot is shared by Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, while Rory McIlroy trails by six as he aims for consecutive FedExCup titles. Viktor Hovland displayed a remarkable back-nine performance, accumulating five birdies in a six-hole stretch to seize a halfway-lead alongside Collin Morikawa.

Viktor Hovland at the Tour Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Viktor Hovland, who began the week in second place after his impressive BMW Championship win, showcased his prowess with a stunning second-round score of 64 at East Lake Golf Club. Setting the clubhouse benchmark at 16 under, Hovland was joined by Morikawa, who continued his flawless start with a bogey-free 64, securing back-to-back birdies to remain in contention.

Collin Morikawa, demonstrating consistent play, secured birdies at the sixth and eighth holes to take a one-shot lead at the turn, while Hovland trailed by one stroke after a missed par-saving attempt on the seventh green. The competition remains fierce, promising exciting shifts and challenges as these golfing talents vie for supremacy at the Tour Championship.