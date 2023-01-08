WATCH: What happened when Tiger Woods gave golf lessons to David Spade

Tiger Woods is a phenomenal golfer. He began his career by winning the Masters at the age of 21. It is a dream for many young stars to play with and learn from him.

In 2021, Tiger Woods went on to play golf with the Saturday Night Star, David Spade. The stars spent a long popcorn-worthy entertainment afternoon with each other, learning and exploring golf techniques and some shots.

The duo came together for "A Round with Tiger," presented by Golf Digest.

It was a part of Celebrity Play Lessons, a short series of interviews where a celebrity gets golf lessons from the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

They played at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Rolling Estates, California. David Spade has never been there, so it was a whole new experience for him.

Spade was excited to meet Tiger, but at the same time, he was planning to prove that Woods was not as funny as he was. David was heard saying this at the beginning of the video that was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Golf Digest in August 2021.

"I want him to be worried that he's not funny enough. "

David went on to say:

"I just want to get a few tips from a guy who knows what's up and then not to be embarrassed when he watches what I do there."

Tiger Woods and David Spade played a few shots and then talked about their training sessions with lots of jokes and fun.

"We cheated so badly" - David Spade shares his golf experience with Tiger Woods

David Spade showed off his golfing skills by hitting an amazing shot. Woods was pretty impressed with his length and said:

"He's been doing this the entire time."

Spade then went ahead and shared his experience of hosting SNL. He said:

"I had been there for six years, and when I hosted, I was terrified, and I knew the drill; I knew every trick in the book. I couldn't relax. It was still too hard."

The actor hardly plays golf, but he enjoys the game. David couldn't help but share his experience of golfing with his friends. He told Tiger Woods that during high school, he played basketball. Spade didn't train much, but he played golf sometimes. David said:

"I used to golf, I tried it, and I kept telling my friend that we're good. We get like 75 on 18, and he's like, there's no chance, and so he called our bluff and came to play with us, and we got like 150. I'm like, 'You're going to count it when it goes out of bounds.'

"We cheated so badly I didn't realize how horrible we were, and this was back in seventh grade when I took some time off and reflected on my cheating. Then I came back, and I'm better."

In the end, David hit the ball into the hole and shared his experience playing with Tiger Woods. Spade jokingly said:

"He (Tiger) was nervous at first, but I think he learned some stuff today."

Hearing this, Woods could not stop himself from smiling while David continued:

"My first lesson with Tiger, possibly my last, was great. I joke around, but he's a legend. I watched him all my life. I was playing good, and now it's etched in his brain that if anyone asks him how Spade plays, he goes 'very very good (whispering to himself)".

David turned to Tiger, who was laughing and listening to him, and then added:

"That's what you're gonna say. But all in all, I think we start calling each other a lot in face time. "

The day was well spent, and they ended up sharing their experiences playing with each other.

