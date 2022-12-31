Watch: What happened when Will Ferrell accepted the 2008 ESPYS Best Male Athlete on behalf of Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, is unquestionably one of the world's greatest athletes. Woods was named the ESPY's best male athlete in 2008 for his outstanding performance. However, Tiger was not present to accept the award, so American actor and comedian Will Ferrell accepted it on his behalf.

On Tiger Woods's birthday, the PGA Tour released a video of the award show where Will Ferrell gave a hilarious speech. Will went on stage and said, "Thank you to the host," and kissed the trophy. He then went on to say:

"Another trophy, another one of these bad boys. This one is definitely the most special."

He accepted the 2008 ESPYS Best Male Athlete on behalf of @TigerWoods.

Will added:

"People are always asking me, Tiger, how do you do it and my answer is shut up. I ask the questions around here, I'm Tiger Woods, but what can I say? It's been a great year. Clearly I am the best golfer alive today and arguably the greatest of all time. "

It is worth noting that 2008 was one of Tiger Woods' most successful years to date. He had knee surgery at the beginning of the year and went on hiatus, only to return after two months.

He competed in the US Open and won in sudden death over Rocco Mediate. He did, however, miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

"It's about being the best athlete alive", Will Ferrell on accepting Tiger Woods' award

The video shared by the PGA Tour is going viral on social media. In his acceptance speech, Will Ferrell left the audience belly-laughing at his jokes. He said:

"As I look around this room tonight. I realize that this isn't about being the best golfer, it's about being the best athlete alive, which apparently I am. What can I say, You voted. All I did was purposely sever my ACL and broke a bone in my leg, and you know I still won the US Open, and that's what even I start to believe it's undeniable I am the greatest."

Will Ferrell didn't stop there. Instead, he continued, by saying:

"I'd like to thank my sponsors BF Goodrich tires, Beacons Moving & Storage, Little Debbie Snack, Cakes, Tabb, yes they still make it only for me, Die Whoo, which I believe is some kind of car, Ticonderoga Pencils number two and number three but not number four, those ridiculous, Jovan Musk, and Drakkar Noir. "

He wrapped up his speech with the following:

"I'm the best, in your face, good night everybody."

Will Ferrell is best known for his acceptance speeches during award functions. He caught everyone's attention during the 2011 Mark Twain Awards, where the comedian said:

"As I stare at this magnificent bust of Mark Twain, I am reminded of how humble I am to receive such an honor, and how I vow to take very special care of it (trophy)."

The trophy slipped from his hands and was scattered into pieces on the stage.

