Will Ferrell urges Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to quit the club and join LAFC after explosive interview 

Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell has urged Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to join Los Angeles FC after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese ace hit out at the club and manager Erik ten Hag in the interview. He claimed that they tried to push him out of the club in the summer and 'betrayed' him.

After such an explosive interview, it is widely believed that Ronaldo's time at Manchester United is over. Ferell, who is a part-owner of LAFC, has opened the club's doors for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

When asked if he would like to sign the forward, he said (via Mirror):

“You’re always welcome in LA. We can’t pay you that much, but there’s really nice golf courses, beaches… you should try it.”

The Portugal captain currently earns £385,000 per week at Old Trafford.

At LAFC, he could be reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale. The Welshman left Los Blancos in the summer after the expiration of his contract and joined the MLS club.

Giorgio Chiellini, Ronaldo's former teammate at Juventus, also plays for LAFC.

The Manchester United forward could also continue his eternal rivalry with Lionel Messi as the Argentine has been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

The former Real Madrid man has started just 10 games across competitions this season. In the interview with Piers Morgan, the Manchester United forward shared his thoughts about being benched by Erik ten Hag this campaign.

He said:

“I really understand in the beginning because I didn't do the pre-season, I don't start to play. But going more further than that, further than that. Other things happen that people don't know. And I'm not hiding that the empathy with the coach is not good. I'm honest.”

Ronaldo missed almost all of the pre-season with Manchester United and featured in just one half of a game against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag mentioned the 37-year-old's fitness as one of the reasons for relegating him to the bench this campaign. However, Anthony Martial's injury issues allowed the striker to feature more regularly.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 games across competitions this season, with just one coming in the Premier League. The other two have come in the Europa League against FC Sheriff.

