WATCH: What pro golfers have to say about Charlie Woods?

Charlie Woods became a household name in the industry when he competed at the PNC Championships. The star kid is very famous around the globe. He has impressed fans with his amazing performance.

Even legendary golfers appreciated the young Woods. Professional golfers including Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Lee Trevino talked about Charlie.

Here is what professional golfers have to say about Charlie Woods.

Lee Trevino

The American golf legend Lee Trevino is also impressed with Charlie Woods. Although Trevino retired from golf, he still enjoys watching the game.

Despite playing under pressure, Charlie Woods plays smoothly at public events. Whenever the young golfer plays on the course, he resembles Tiger.

Not only does he play like his father, but he even copies the way Tiger Woods walks and makes his shots.

Lee Trevino was amazed to see Charlie Woods playing on the greens alongside his father at the PNC Championship. He taught him a few shots while the two crossed paths at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course.

Trevino even appreciated Charlie, highlighting that he has the power and could grow into the greatest ball striker in the game.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm turned professional in 2016, and a few years later, the Spaniard became one of the most successful golfers in the world.

The former World No. 1 is having an amazing year. He won the American Express and Sentry World Tournaments in 2023.

The current world No. 3 was also impressed with Charlie Woods. Speaking about his gameplay, Jon Rahm said:

"Charlie has got a lot of talent, certainly a lot more than I did at the age of 12."

Rahm was impressed with Charlie Woods' performance at the 2021 PNC Championship. He said:

"If he keeps working hard, which I'm sure he will, I wouldn't doubt for one second. We'll see him one day maybe sitting here (on the PGA Tour)."

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are very good friends. Both golfers share a strong bond on and off the course.

Thomas also played alongside Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship and praised the young man for his exceptionally amazing golfing skills and his trash talk. Justin said:

"For some reason, Charlie always wants to beat me... It doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he talks trash just like his dad."

Justin Thomas recently played against Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship. Thomas, however, took a jab at young Woods by teasing him about his snoopy hat.

Charlie Woods wore a snoopy hat during the PNC Championship, which Thomas' father Mike highlighted in one of his interviews. He said:

"[Charlie] had a Snoopy hat on, so I called him 'Snoopy' all day."

In response, Charlie Woods said:

"It's the hat that was in my closet and fits the best."

Charlie Woods plays amateur golf and will probably return to compete at the PNC Championship in 2023. The tournament generally takes place in December every year.

