5 golf tournaments Charlie Woods has already participated in

Although Charlie Woods has not played in any professional tournaments, the 13-year-old is a household name. He is known for his exceptional shots on the greens and also for accompanying his father on the course.

Charlie teamed up with his father, Tiger Woods, at the PNC Championship, but missed an opportunity to clinch the trophy. However, this does not keep him away from the juicy headlines of the newspaper.

The star kid has been the talk of the town since he played his first PNC Championship tournament in 2020. He plays in junior tournaments and here is a list of the five golf tournaments in which Charlie Woods has already participated.

5 golf tournaments Charlie Woods has already participated

1) Medalist Tour

In 2022, Charlie Woods competed on the Medalist Tour. He finished T28 at the PGA National Estates Golf Course with a score of 78-77-155. The championship was organized from September 10 to 11, when Luke Parsons registered his victory with a scoring deficit of three. Woods finished in a four-way tie at 28.

Charlie Woods (Image via AFP PHOTO)

Earlier that year, he played at the Medalist Tour - Plantation Preserve, held from June 1 to 2 at the Plantation Preserve golf course. Woods finished T22 with an impressive score of 77-77-154. Pavel Tsar registered his victory at the tournament followed by Aiden Miller and Wylie Inman.

2) PNC Championship

Charlie Woods played at the PNC Championship thrice. Having made his debut at the championship in 2020, junior Woods teamed up with his illustrious father Tiger Woods.

Team Woods finished fifth in their debut match, which improved to the second position in 2021. In the latest edition, Tiger and Charlie again competed in the tournament and finished T8.

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas, won the trophy in 2020, which was snatched by John Daly and his son, John Daly II, in 2021. Last year, Vijay Singh registered his victory at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Qass Singh.

3) 38th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Charlie Woods is a successful golfer at the amateur level. He has competed in a number of junior-level championships, including the Jonathan's Landing Medal, which was held on June 18 and 19 in 2022.

Woods finished with a score of 83-75-158, securing the T40 position. Rene Nicolas registered his win at the tournament with a scoring deficit of three.

4) Prep Tour Mayacoo Lakes CC

Charlie Woods made headlines when he joined his father at the PNC Championship in 2020. However, earlier that year, he also played at the Prep Tour held at Mayacoo Lakes CC on September 20. Junior Woods finished in fifth position with a score of 77. He also earned 100 points from the tournament.

Charlie Woods played in the 3-par 17-hole tournament in the category of boys of the age group 11-12. Wylie Inman won the trophy with strokes finishing at 72.

5) Challenge Tour

Woods finished T15 at the Challenge Tour-Crane Watch held from March 27 to 28 at the Crane Watch at Evergreen in 2021. It was organized for the boys of the 11-12 age group, where Cooper Foergen topped the leaderboard tally with a score deficit of five.

Poll : 0 votes