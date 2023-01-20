Does Charlie Woods' sister play golf?

13-year-old Charlie Woods is quickly gaining tons of traction as a rising golf prodigy. Son of legendary US golfer Tiger Woods, Charlie has displayed immense potential in both his junior circuit matches as well as the PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods has an older sister, Sam Alexis Woods. It is but natural for anyone to wonder if she too plays golf like her father and younger brother.

Tiger Woods stated that he instilled a love for sports in Sam since she was very young. He first put a golf club in her hands when she was just a few weeks old. Of course, "she couldn't quite hold it" at the time.

According to People, he smiled and said:

"(I put a golf club in her hand.) She couldn’t quite hold it. But it was there."

Born a day after Tiger Woods had a runner-up finish at the 2007 US Open, Sam was just six months old when she first attended her father's golf match. She soon became a regular fixture at tournaments as she cheered for her father from the stands. Growing up, she and Charlie Woods even caddied for him.

Tiger Woods with Charlie and Sam (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

However, now Sam is more into soccer than golf. Her father has attended several of her soccer matches and practice sessions. Naturally, she loves watching the US Women's National Team in action.

Tiger Woods told Golf.com in 2018:

"They (Charlie and Sam) are keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports."

It seems that Charlie has grown fonder of golf over the years while Sam still stands by soccer.

Charlie Woods is father Tiger Woods' mini-me

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods (Image via People)

Charlie Woods has featured in three PNC Championships with his father Tiger Woods. The one thing that fans have noticed with their appearances at tournaments is that Charlie is a literal mini-me of Tiger.

Not only has Charlie inherited Tiger's competitive spirit but also his mannerisms.

Tiger Woods was even shown a video of the striking similarities between their mannerisms. The most popular was of course when both of them were sporting the legend's favorite color red, with one hand on their hips and the other on their golf clubs as they assessed the course.

The other ones were of them unwrapping their gloves the same way and swinging their golf clubs and stepping back to see the ball in the air. All this while Tiger Woods just looked on with a proud smile on his face.

Apart from the iconic fist bump celebration that Charlie has picked up from his father, he also leans back on one foot to look over the course, twirls his club and picks up the tee after his shot the same way his father does.

Tiger reacted to these cute comparisons, saying:

"Two things that stick out: the timing of the twirls and the pick up of the tee."

He later added laughing:

"He’s got it!"

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the father-son duo rub their noses the same way too. Tiger had a valid reasoning for that.

"We both have allergies, so we both struggle on the golf course. We get like wind blowing or we’re sniffling…just that little thing that we both have."

However, according to Tiger, their similarities exist beyond the golf course as well. As quoted by Sports Illustrated, he said:

"It's like talking to a mirror. My little smart comments come right back at me now."

Certainly, an adorable father-son pair.

Poll : 0 votes