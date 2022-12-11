“His hands are bigger than mine now”: Tiger Woods comments on his son Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods is set to team up with his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, at the 2022 PNC Championship. Charlie and Tiger were the runners-up in last year's tournament and are now excited to share the golf course again.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods recently opened up about his son's game. Charlie never defeated him in golf, but now Tiger says the time is near. Woods explained:

"His hands are bigger than mine now, he wears bigger gloves than I do. So, it's coming."

Charlie Woods currently plays in amateur matches and will make his professional debut in a few years.

Fans have noticed several similarities between the father and son when they play golf. Both have a weird habit of sniffing their noses during matches and celebrating victory likewise.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (Image via Golf.com )

Speaking on Bridgestone Golf's "Another Golf Podcast," Woods talked about his protective instincts as a father. He said:

"I want him to learn from everything, but also, I want to protect him from all of this. You know, the environment."

Woods further added to his statement:

"Especially in this day and age, when I grew up there were no camera photos, no videos, and stuff. I try to shoo people away. Let him enjoy. Don't put any pressure on him."

"He finally did it a few weeks ago": Tiger Woods confessed; Charlie outdrove him.

Charlie Woods is very popular among sports fans because of his father, Tiger Woods. The media always surrounds him, and this often puts pressure on him. However, Tiger protects his son from the paparazzi so that he can focus on his work.

Tiger Woods worked as a caddie for his son during the junior championship. Charlie is yet to defeat the 15-time major champion in a round of golf, but he recently outdrove him.

In an interview before the most anticipated series, The Match, Tiger revealed:

"I hate to say it, but I'm going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago. "

Tiger went on to say:

"I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me."

Tiger is excited to play with Charlie at the PNC Championship in a field of 20 professional players. The PNC Championship is scheduled from December 15 to 18, with 20 teams competing against each other to claim the trophy.

2022 PNC Championship field

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh David Duval and Brady Duval Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Parris Harrington and Patrick Harrington Jordan Spieth and Shawn Spieth Mark O'Meara and Sean O'Meara John Daly and John Daly II Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar Nick Price and Greg Price Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino Stewart Cink and Connor Cink Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Nelly Korda and Petr Korda Gary Player and Jordan Player Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

