“Should he be driving that cart?” – Fans react to Tiger Woods driving around Charlie Woods on the course

Tiger Woods’ actions always attract various reactions, sometimes good while other times not so good. Golf.com recently tweeted a picture of Tiger Woods driving a golf cart during the Hero World Challenge. His son Charlie could be seen sitting in the back.

The picture attracted several reactions. Many fans reacted differently to the picture. While some were concerned about his right foot, few were of the opinion that his cap-wearing style wasn't suiting him.

Tiger hasn't been on top of his fitness for quite a while. He was scheduled to play in the Hero Challenge last week but had to withdraw as he has still not recovered from the plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Plantar fasciitis can cause severe pain in heels and Tiger is still feeling pain while walking, which can worsen the injury or foot condition.

Despite the inability to walk properly, Tiger Woods has been adamant in his stance of not using a golf cart in PGA Tour sanctioned events.

"On the PGA Tour, no. On the sanctioned events where it’s allowed? Yes. Which is the Champions Tour, the PNC, things of that nature”, said Woods in Hero World Challenge press conference last week.

Woods stated that there was no problem with his shot-making ability or hitting power, but was still not able to walk properly.

Tiger Woods' near schedule

Woods hugging his son Charlie at last year's PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will be playing two events this month as both allow the use of golf carts.

"The PNC will be a very easy week. Charlie will just hit all the shots, and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there. But other than that, in The Match, we're flying in carts,” Tiger explained in his interaction with.

Tiger Woods is slated to play Capital One's The Match at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida on December 10. He will team up with his best friend and current World No.1 Rory McIlory. They will play against the American duo and close friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The Match has so far raised $33 million in the past six editions for charity.The Match will be a 12 hole event. Turner sports will produce the match. TNT will broadcast the match with simulcasts on TBS, TruTv and HLN.

The next event on Tiger's schedule is the PNC Championship, where he will be playing alongside his son Charlie. The PNC Championship is scheduled for December 15 to December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

There are 20 teams with two players in each team competing for the prize money of $200,000 and the Willie Park Trophy. The tournament's prize purse is $1,085,000. The likes of Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Vijay Singh will also feature in this father-son tournament.

