Five top Tiger Woods quotes from the Hero World Challenge

Golf fans were waiting for the return of the game's arguably greatest player, Tiger Woods, in his own hosted event, the Hero World Challenge. However, the disappointing news of his withdrawl came from the man himself who wasn't fully fit or at the fitness level he required.

Although Tiger didn't participate in the tournament, there were a few memorable quotes by the former No. 1 that fans must have enjoyed.

Five impactful things Tiger Woods said during the Hero World Challenge

1) "I can hit whatever shot you want. I just can’t walk.”

The statement came when he was asked about his fitness level. The ace golfer said that his shot-making ability was still there and he could still hit as many shots as he wished to, but his inability to walk properly was holding him back.

2) “You don’t want to go down the surgical route. I chose to stretch and relax.”

The 82-time Major winner is suffering from plantar fasciitis, a condition that resulted from his car accident last year. While talking to the Golf Channel about the condition, Woods made the above statement. Tiger Woods said that he would rather be resting and doing stretches at home than going under the knife.

"Injections, surgical, or just stretch and relax, and I chose to stretch and relax.

He also said:

"Get off your feet, which I have done and continue to do. Also sleep at night with a boot on; try to stretch it out."

3) “To get not only just one, but I’d like to get a big one too.”

When NBC's Paul Azinger asked if Tiger Woods had the motivation to become the most-time Major winner, this was his answer. Woods, on the question of his plans for next year, said that his primary focus was to play just the Major championships and a couple or more tournaments.

4) “I told Charlie, ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s.'"

Tiger said that he had told his son Charlie not to copy him but instead follow World No. 1 Rory McIlroy's swing. The 82-time Major winner thinks that Rory has a better swing than he does.

“Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

5) “It's getting to a point where I can't get in his head and then no one else can get in there, either. That's what my dad believed in.”

Azinger asked Woods if he had tried any similar tactics with his son Charlie like his father used to do with him, to which Woods replied with the above lines.

NBC's Azinger asked Woods that given his father Earl was the one who introduced him to golf, was there any advice or suggestion that he passed on to his son Charlie that Earl had given to the ace golfer?

Woods replied:

“No. 1, without a doubt, you get out what you put into it. And don’t expect any results if you don’t put any work into it.

