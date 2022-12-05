“Have you ever seen Rory off balance” – Tiger Woods tells son Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy, not him

Tiger Woods is the GOAT. But he doesn’t want his son Charlie to copy his swing, instead, he wants the 13-year-old to learn from Rory McIlroy.

Woods was on the NBC broadcast team during the third round of the Hero World Challenge when he spoke about his son. Opening up on a piece of advice he gave to Charlie, the legendary golfer said that he asked his son not to copy him.

Speaking on the NBC broadcast, Tiger Woods said:

“I told him, don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s.”

Tiger Woods went on to explain the logic behind the advice as well.

“Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want on a shot, but you need to have balance.”

Rory McIlroy Tracker



“Don’t copy my swing — copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance." Tiger’s advice to Charlie:“Don’t copy my swing — copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance." https://t.co/hzhQNOp2bc

It is pertinent to note that Charlie Woods already has one of the strongest swings in the game. The young golfer has plenty of speed, with many wondering about his potential. However, it remains interesting that Tiger Woods, unquestionably the greatest player of his generation with one of the best swings in golf history, asked his son to follow someone else’s swing.

Tiger and Charlie will be seen teaming up for their third consecutive PNC Championship later this month. The father-son duo will look to overturn their past miseries and win the title for the first time.

Charlie Woods and Rory McIlroy’s swings are identical

Charlie Woods made headlines last month with his swing. The 13-year-old was playing at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championships in Coushatta when he managed to pull an almost identical swing to Rory McIlroy. A viral video of the prodigy showed him swinging like the World No. 1.

Fore Play

The side-by-side video released by CBS Sports showed Charlie using a free-flowing, powerful swing action resembling McIlroy. The Irishman is famous for keeping his right arm in front of his chest and for most of his backswings, which was copied as such by Charlie. The two had similar arm movements and finishes, leaving fans surprised.

Now, Tiger Woods himself has revealed that he asked Charlie to copy the Irishman.

Rory McIlroy thinks Charlie could become like Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy thinks highly of Charlie Woods. The World No. 1 was recently speaking in an interview with Golf & Turismo when he called Woods junior’s game “impressive” to watch. The ace golfer said that he was looking forward to the youngster’s growth.

Speaking about Charlie Woods, the four-time Major winner said:

"…I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old."

McIlroy, who is a close friend of Tiger Woods, said that Charlie has the potential to become like his father.

He added:

“The important thing, however, is that he maintains his light-heartedness and the right spirit. He must continue to play for pure fun without being overwhelmed by the many pressures that, inevitably, will come as the son of a phenomenon like his father. But Tiger is very careful about this and is preserving it in the best way."

McIlroy’s words came only days after Charlie’s impressive play at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

