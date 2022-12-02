The Match 2022: Will Tiger Woods play the much-awaited tournament?

The wait for Tiger Woods' return continues as the veteran announced that he won't be able to participate in his own hosted Hero World Challenge. The reason for that is plantar fasciitis in his right foot, due to injuries sustained from his February 2021 car accident. As it is difficult for Tiger to move comfortably, his preparations to get match-ready have taken a hit.

While answering the media before the start of the Hero World Challenge, Woods gave his injury update. On the question of using a golf cart, Woods was strict on his old stance, a firm no. He has always been against the use of golf carts in PGA Tour tournaments.

The seventh edition of Capital One's The Match returns next week on December 10. On the question of his availability in the tournament, Woods confirmed his participation. Given the event isn't PGA Tour sanctioned and allows the use of golf carts, the 82-PGA Tour title winner stated that he would be at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

All about The Match

This will be the seventh edition of Capital One's hosted event. The Match started in 2018. It will be Tiger's third appearance in the seven editions of the event. Tiger lost the first edition against Phil Mickelson. However, he did win the second edition, Champions for Charity, teaming up with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

The US veteran will be teaming up with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, who will be competing against the duo of close friends, Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. Justin and Jordon are currently in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge.

This is the first time all golfers are participating in a charity event. Earlier, the tournament had seen stars from different sports as well.

What's next for Woods

Tiger will be teaming up with his son Charlie for the PNC Championship (Image via Getty)

Since meeting with a terrible accident in 2021, Woods has had difficulty gaining full fitness. He did make a comeback this year but after appearing in three tournaments, he decided to take a break, citing not being fully fit.

Tiger's last appearance on the competitive circuit was at the 150th Open in July. Apart from the 150th Open, he has only participated in The Masters and PGA Championship this year.

Besides The Match, there is not much on Tiger's schedule. However, there is one tournament he is supposed to feature in. He will be seen partnering with his son Charlie Woods in the upcoming PNC Championship.

While speaking to the media, the legendary golfer said that playing in the PNC will be comparatively easier as he will make Charlie do all the shotmaking and he will be getting the putts out of the hole.

"The [PNC] will be a very easy week. Charlie will just hit all the shots, and I'll just get the putts out of the hole, so pretty easy there. But other than that, in The Match, we're flying in carts,” he said.

Since both the tournaments allow the use of carts, it should not be a problem for the US star.

