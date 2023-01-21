“Charlie Woods has own network” – Fans joke as LIV Golf announces TV deal with media partner ‘CW’

The controversial LIV Golf Series announced that they are definitely going bigger for their second season in 2023.
With the second edition expected to begin in February, reports have suggested that the Saudi-backed league has entered into a media partnership with the CW network.
According to reports, as LIV Golf has increased the number of matches this year to 14, the network will air all 14 matches on their CW app.
This comes as big news as the series did not have a broadcast partner in the US, which could have affected their earnings. The league is funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, but it does not have any official sponsors.
The lack of financial backing has been cited as problematic for the series in some way or another in news reports. However, that is one problem among many that the series has to deal with.
The controversy and anger surrounding the league have not decreased as it goes into its second edition.
Fans joke about LIV Golf's new media deal with CW
Golf fans took to social media to express their feelings about this new media partnership between LIV Golf and CW. And while most aren't happy about it, they made sure to put it across in a hilarious way.
Some fans drew comparisons between the CW and the initials of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, who is emerging as a golf prodigy.
A fan joked that the controversial series will fit right in with the supposedly bad reality shows and fictional content the CW offers.
While some fans joked that it should have been on Cartoon Network instead.
Another fan replied that they didn't know the app existed.
Another fan wondered if the Saudi-backed league was paying CW to air it.
Well, it is probably an effort to grow the series in the US. It will be interesting to see how the response is.