Watch: When a massive crowd flooded the greens at East Lake Golf Club ahead of Tiger Woods’ 2018 Tour Championship win

There has been no other golfer who has garnered so much love and attention from the fans as Tiger Woods did. Back in 2018, when he registered his 80th victory on the PGA Tour before winning the Tour Championship, the entire East Lake Golf Club was flooded with fans.
While he was walking to the final hole, Woods was followed by a huge crowd behind him. Although he missed putting the ball on his first try, it didn't matter as he already won the event, however, he tapped in the ball in the next shot to win the event by a margin of two strokes.
The PGA Tour shared the video of the incident on YouTube. Watch the video here:
Tiger Woods shot four rounds of 65-68-65-71 and defeated Billy Horschel by a margin of two strokes to win his third Tour Championship title.
Has Tiger Woods qualified for the FedEx Cup 2023 playoffs?
Well, the answer is 'No', as the 15-time major champion was out of the golf course since withdrawing midway from the Masters 2023. He finished 228th in the FedEx Cup rankings this season.
Tiger Woods has won two FedEx Cups in his career, the first came in 2007 and the second came in 2009. He has accumulated a total sum of $28,594,000 playing in the post-season playoffs.
Interestingly, Tiger Woods has never won the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his entire career. However, he won the other two, the BMW Championship five times (1997, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2009) and the Tour Championship three times (1999, 2007, and 2018).
Who will be playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?
The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings after the regular PGA Tour season qualify for the first playoff event. Here are the players who will be seen at TPC Southwind:
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Max Homa
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Viktor Hovland
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Tony Finau
- Jason Day
- Nick Taylor
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tom Kim
- Sepp Straka
- Xander Schauffele
- Tyrell Hatton
- Si Woo Kim
- Sam Burns
- Russell Henley
- Emiliano Grillo
- Collin Morikawa
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Schenk
- Taylor Moore
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Denny McCarthy
- Chris Kirk
- Seamus Power
- Corey Conners
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Justin Rose
- Sahith Theegala
- Lee Hodges
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Byeung Hun An
- Adam Svensson
- Brendon Todd
- Eric Cole
- Andrew Putnam
- Harris English
- Patrick Rodgers
- Adam Hadwin
- J.T. Poston
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Cameron Young
- Lucas Glover
- Nick Hardy
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Taylor Montgomery
- Davis Riley
- Brandon Wu
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keith Mitchell
- Mark Hubbard
- Matt Kuchar
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cam Davis
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Aaron Rai
- Beau Hossler
- Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- J.J. Spaun
- Ben Griffin
The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 will be played from August 10-13, 2023. It will be followed by the BMW Championship 2023 in the following week.