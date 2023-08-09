Watch: When a massive crowd flooded the greens at East Lake Golf Club ahead of Tiger Woods’ 2018 Tour Championship win

There has been no other golfer who has garnered so much love and attention from the fans as Tiger Woods did. Back in 2018, when he registered his 80th victory on the PGA Tour before winning the Tour Championship, the entire East Lake Golf Club was flooded with fans.

While he was walking to the final hole, Woods was followed by a huge crowd behind him. Although he missed putting the ball on his first try, it didn't matter as he already won the event, however, he tapped in the ball in the next shot to win the event by a margin of two strokes.

The PGA Tour shared the video of the incident on YouTube. Watch the video here:

Tiger Woods shot four rounds of 65-68-65-71 and defeated Billy Horschel by a margin of two strokes to win his third Tour Championship title.

Has Tiger Woods qualified for the FedEx Cup 2023 playoffs?

Well, the answer is 'No', as the 15-time major champion was out of the golf course since withdrawing midway from the Masters 2023. He finished 228th in the FedEx Cup rankings this season.

Tiger Woods has won two FedEx Cups in his career, the first came in 2007 and the second came in 2009. He has accumulated a total sum of $28,594,000 playing in the post-season playoffs.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods has never won the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his entire career. However, he won the other two, the BMW Championship five times (1997, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2009) and the Tour Championship three times (1999, 2007, and 2018).

Who will be playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings after the regular PGA Tour season qualify for the first playoff event. Here are the players who will be seen at TPC Southwind:

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Max Homa

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Tony Finau

Jason Day

Nick Taylor

Patrick Cantlay

Tom Kim

Sepp Straka

Xander Schauffele

Tyrell Hatton

Si Woo Kim

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Emiliano Grillo

Collin Morikawa

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Schenk

Taylor Moore

Tommy Fleetwood

Denny McCarthy

Chris Kirk

Seamus Power

Corey Conners

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Lee Hodges

Matt Fitzpatrick

Byeung Hun An

Adam Svensson

Brendon Todd

Eric Cole

Andrew Putnam

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers

Adam Hadwin

J.T. Poston

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Cameron Young

Lucas Glover

Nick Hardy

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Taylor Montgomery

Davis Riley

Brandon Wu

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

Keith Mitchell

Mark Hubbard

Matt Kuchar

Stephan Jaeger

Cam Davis

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Aaron Rai

Beau Hossler

Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

J.J. Spaun

Ben Griffin

The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 will be played from August 10-13, 2023. It will be followed by the BMW Championship 2023 in the following week.