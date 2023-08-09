Where did Tiger Woods finish in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings? Exploring ace golfer’s $18,000,000 competition run

Tiger Woods finished 228th in the FedEx Cup Standings in 2023. He failed to qualify to play in the playoffs, which will begin this week with the St. Jude Championship on Thursday, August 10.

Woods has been dealing with injuries for more than a year. He competed in the Masters earlier this year but withdrew after making the cut. He later had ankle surgery.

The ace golfer only played in two tournaments this year and ended with a score of 11 in the FedEx Cup Standings. He finished T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open before competing in the Masters.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the St. Jude Championship, following which the top 50 proceed to the BMW Championship, which is set for next week. Lastly, the top 30 will compete for $18 million in prize money in the Tour Championship.

After the conclusion of the final tournament of the regular PGA Tour season last Sunday, Jon Rahm leads the FedEx Cup Standings. Scottie Scheffler is second followed by Rory McIlroy, the 2022 FedEx Cup champion.

Max Homa, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Winner, is fourth in the standings ahead of the 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

The 2023 FedEx Cup standings

Here is a list of the top 70 golfers who qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs:

1 Jon Rahm: 3,320

2 Scottie Scheffler: 3,146

3 Rory McIlroy 2,304

4 Max Homa 2,128

5 Wyndham Clark 1,944

6 Brian Harman 1,827

7 Viktor Hovland 1,795

8 Keegan Bradley 1,774

9 Rickie Fowler 1,732

10 Tony Finau 1,655

11 Jason Day 1,506

12 Nick Taylor 1,463

13 Patrick Cantlay 1,443

14 Tom Kim 1,422

15 Sepp Straka 1,413

16 Xander Schauffele 1,406

17 Tyrrell Hatton 1,381

18 Si Woo Kim 1,372

19 Sam Burns 1,335

20 Russell Henley 1,296

21 Emiliano Grillo 1,275

22 Collin Morikawa 1,246

23 Kurt Kitayama 1,216

24 Adam Schenk 1,213

25 Taylor Moore 1,193

26 Tommy Fleetwood 1,184

27 Denny McCarthy 1,179

28 Chris Kirk 1,161

29 Seamus Power 1,133

30 Corey Conners 1,103

31 Jordan Spieth 1,099

32 Sungjae Im 1,098

33 Justin Rose 1,088

34 Sahith Theegala 1,065

35 Lee Hodges 1,052

36 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049

37 Byeong Hun An 1,041

38 Adam Svensson 1,014

39 Brendon Todd 973

40 Eric Cole 950

41 Andrew Putnam 918

42 Harris English 914

43 Patrick Rodgers 914

44 Adam Hadwin 908

45 J.T. Poston 907

46 Tom Hoge 897

47 Mackenzie Hughes 890

48 Cameron Young 889

49 Lucas Glover 885

50 Nick Hardy 868

51 Alex Smalley 864

52 Thomas Detry 851

53 Taylor Montgomery 823

54 Davis Riley 768

55 Brandon Wu 763

56 Hayden Buckley 754

57 Hideki Matsuyama 742

58 Keith Mitchell 698

59 Mark Hubbard 697

60 Matt Kuchar 695

61 Stephan Jaeger 692

62 Cam Davis 685

63 Sam Ryder 675

64 Sam Stevens 670

65 Aaron Rai 670

66 Beau Hossler 658

67 Matt NeSmith 642

68 Vincent Norrman 636

69 J.J. Spaun 634

70 Ben Griffin 617