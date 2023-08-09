Where did Tiger Woods finish in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings? Exploring ace golfer’s $18,000,000 competition run

Tiger Woods finished 228th in the FedEx Cup Standings in 2023. He failed to qualify to play in the playoffs, which will begin this week with the St. Jude Championship on Thursday, August 10.
Woods has been dealing with injuries for more than a year. He competed in the Masters earlier this year but withdrew after making the cut. He later had ankle surgery.
The ace golfer only played in two tournaments this year and ended with a score of 11 in the FedEx Cup Standings. He finished T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open before competing in the Masters.
The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the St. Jude Championship, following which the top 50 proceed to the BMW Championship, which is set for next week. Lastly, the top 30 will compete for $18 million in prize money in the Tour Championship.
After the conclusion of the final tournament of the regular PGA Tour season last Sunday, Jon Rahm leads the FedEx Cup Standings. Scottie Scheffler is second followed by Rory McIlroy, the 2022 FedEx Cup champion.
Max Homa, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Winner, is fourth in the standings ahead of the 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman.
The 2023 FedEx Cup standings
Here is a list of the top 70 golfers who qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs:
- 1 Jon Rahm: 3,320
- 2 Scottie Scheffler: 3,146
- 3 Rory McIlroy 2,304
- 4 Max Homa 2,128
- 5 Wyndham Clark 1,944
- 6 Brian Harman 1,827
- 7 Viktor Hovland 1,795
- 8 Keegan Bradley 1,774
- 9 Rickie Fowler 1,732
- 10 Tony Finau 1,655
- 11 Jason Day 1,506
- 12 Nick Taylor 1,463
- 13 Patrick Cantlay 1,443
- 14 Tom Kim 1,422
- 15 Sepp Straka 1,413
- 16 Xander Schauffele 1,406
- 17 Tyrrell Hatton 1,381
- 18 Si Woo Kim 1,372
- 19 Sam Burns 1,335
- 20 Russell Henley 1,296
- 21 Emiliano Grillo 1,275
- 22 Collin Morikawa 1,246
- 23 Kurt Kitayama 1,216
- 24 Adam Schenk 1,213
- 25 Taylor Moore 1,193
- 26 Tommy Fleetwood 1,184
- 27 Denny McCarthy 1,179
- 28 Chris Kirk 1,161
- 29 Seamus Power 1,133
- 30 Corey Conners 1,103
- 31 Jordan Spieth 1,099
- 32 Sungjae Im 1,098
- 33 Justin Rose 1,088
- 34 Sahith Theegala 1,065
- 35 Lee Hodges 1,052
- 36 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049
- 37 Byeong Hun An 1,041
- 38 Adam Svensson 1,014
- 39 Brendon Todd 973
- 40 Eric Cole 950
- 41 Andrew Putnam 918
- 42 Harris English 914
- 43 Patrick Rodgers 914
- 44 Adam Hadwin 908
- 45 J.T. Poston 907
- 46 Tom Hoge 897
- 47 Mackenzie Hughes 890
- 48 Cameron Young 889
- 49 Lucas Glover 885
- 50 Nick Hardy 868
- 51 Alex Smalley 864
- 52 Thomas Detry 851
- 53 Taylor Montgomery 823
- 54 Davis Riley 768
- 55 Brandon Wu 763
- 56 Hayden Buckley 754
- 57 Hideki Matsuyama 742
- 58 Keith Mitchell 698
- 59 Mark Hubbard 697
- 60 Matt Kuchar 695
- 61 Stephan Jaeger 692
- 62 Cam Davis 685
- 63 Sam Ryder 675
- 64 Sam Stevens 670
- 65 Aaron Rai 670
- 66 Beau Hossler 658
- 67 Matt NeSmith 642
- 68 Vincent Norrman 636
- 69 J.J. Spaun 634
- 70 Ben Griffin 617