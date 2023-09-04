WATCH: When WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg tossed a fan into water during a PGA Tour event

WWE wrestler Bill Goldberg was at the 2002 American Express Pro-Am, and while he seemed to have enjoyed the time at the PGA Tour event, he created several memories that are cherished by fans across the world to this day.

In January 2021, the PGA Tour shared a compilation video of the WWE star's time at the Mount Juliet Golf Course in 2002. At the very beginning of the video, a fan wearing a yellow shirt was seen punching the 6-foot-3 wrestler.

Goldberg couldn't hold on to his mischievousness and picked him up and walked to the riverside and tossed him into the water. Later on, he was seen humorously chasing fellow golfers at the Pro-Am.

Watch the compilation video here:

Later in the video, the WWE wrestler laid down on the greens and tried putting the ball as a snooker shot into the hole. However, he missed it, but stood up and picked up the ball to sink it with his hands.

While standing near the golf cart, Goldberg pulled out a golf club and snapped it into two pieces. Thereafter, he signed the broken club and gave it to a young fan.

The two-time WWE Universal Championship showcased his immense power during the Pro-Am event at the 2002 American Express. On one hole, he shot the ball over the green into the stands.

He was seemingly enjoying his time playing a round of golf. He was in no mood to hit the ball near around the holes. Instead, he just went on to show his muscular strength. He shot the ball around the bunkers, around the stands ad, as well as the mountains of the Mount Juliet Golf Course.

When was Bill Goldberg last seen competing in the WWE?

While it is sad to acknowledge the fact that the 56-year-old Tulsa-born wrestler is way past his prime days, he recently still performed on the WWE.

After losing the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania 36 in 2020, Golberg went into a nine-month hiatus. He returned to face Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in 2021 for the WWE Championship. However, he lost by a pinfall.

Later on, after building up a storyline, he faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the 2021 SummerSlam. However, he lost after suffering a knee injury. After the match, he was brutally attacked by Lashley, and his son Gage tried to intervene but ended up getting thrashed himself.

After a month, video footage of Goldberg needing knee surgery surfaced on Monday Night Raw. He called out Lashley for a match in the Crown Jewel 2021, in response to Lashley's attack on his son. The latter accepted his proposal only to face him in a no-holds-barred match. Goldberg defeated Lashley by pinfall and ended their feud.

His last appearance came in the 2022 Elimination Chamber when he unsuccessfully faced the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to lose his challenge match for the Universal Championship.

As of 2023, Goldberg is a free agent and his WWE contract expired back at the end of 2022.