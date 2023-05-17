We asked Google AI to predict the winner of PGA Championship 2023 (and it's not Scottie Scheffler)

The 2023 PGA Championship is here. The second golf major of the year is set to tee off on Thursday, May 18 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The event features a star-studded field headlined by the likes of World No.1 Jon Rahm, No.2 Scottie Scheffler and No.3 Rory McIlroy.

The 2023 PGA Championship’s field will feature the world’s top golfers, including some big names from LIV Golf. The decorated field promises tight competition but who will ultimately win the 2023 PGA Championship? This is a tough question to answer. Thus, we checked if Google AI Bard could answer it for us and it did.

Google AI to predicts Jon Rahm to win the PGA Championship 2023

According to Google AI Bard, Jon Rahm will win the PGA Championship 2023. The AI has backed the World No.1 to become win back-to-back majors. It is pertinent to note that the Spaniard will become the first golfer since Brooks Koepka in 2019 to win two majors in a season and the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win two of the calendar year if he manages to clinch the title on Sunday.

Backing its answer, Bard pointed out that Rahm was coming into the weekend with the confidence of winning the Masters. It also lauded the 28-year-old’s ability to hit long, which will come in handy at the recently renovated Oak Hill. Needless to say, the AI looked confident in its answer.

Google AI Bard’s answer to the aforementioned question was as follows:

“My prediction for the winner of the 2023 PGA Championship is Jon Rahm. He is the current world No. 1 and is coming off a win at the Masters. He is a long hitter with a great short game, and he has all the tools necessary to win a major championship. He has been playing very well recently, and I think he will be able to carry that momentum into the PGA Championship.”

Bard AI went on to list “some of the reasons” why it predicted Rahm to win the major.

It said:

“Jon Rahm is the current world No. 1. This means that he is playing at the highest level of golf. He is coming off a win at the Masters. This shows that he has the mental toughness and the ability to win major championships. He is a long hitter. This will be an advantage at Oak Hill, which is a long course. He has a great short game. This will be important at Oak Hill, which has a lot of difficult greens.”

In conclusion, Google AI Bard dubbed Jon Rahm as the “clear favorite” to win the major. It noted that the PGA Tour star has “all the tools necessary to win a major championship” along with the confidence of winning the Masters.

Poll : 0 votes