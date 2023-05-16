How many Golf Majors has the 2023 PGA Championship venue Oak Hill hosted? Exploring past history and more

The 2023 PGA Championship is set to take place at Oak Hill on May 18th. A total of 156 players will take the field at the beautiful Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsburg, New York.

Before the second major of the season starts, various frequently asked questions are asked by fans across the globe. One such question is how many majors has Oak Hill hosted till now.

Since the club's inception in the early 20th century, the venue has hosted a total of six majors. Three were U.S. Open in 1956, 1968, and 1989, and the other three were the championships of 1980, 2003, and 2013.

The Oak Hill County club is set to host its fourth championship this year. Later on, in 2027 U.S. Amateur is also slated to be held at the venue.

Which major golf tournaments has Oak Hill hosted?

Interestingly, the New York Club has hosted all six major tournaments that run in the U.S. The Oak Hill County Club started as a 9-hole golf club in 1901. But over the years it turned into a traditional 36-hole golf course.

The first ever major golf tournament a the club was the U.S. Amateur held in 1949. Since then, a total of 12 major golf tournaments have been played at the venue, including the prestigious Ryder Cup in 1995.

1949: U.S. Amateur

1956: U.S. Open

1968: U.S. Open

1980: PGA Championship

1984: U.S. Senior Open

1989: U.S. Open

1995: Ryder Cup

1998: U.S. Amateur

2003: PGA Championship

2008: Senior PGA Championship

2013: PGA Championship

2019: Senior PGA Championship

2023 PGA Championship: Full broadcast schedule explored

The TV broadcast rights are bagged by CBS and ESPN networks. Fans can also watch the event on digital online platforms of CBS, ABC Turner Sports, and ESPN+.

Here is the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 championship:

Saturday, May 13th

02:00 pm to 03:00 pm - Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals on CBS

Sunday, May 14th

02:00 pm to 03:00 pm - PGA Championship Preview Show on CBS

Thursday, May 18th (Round 1)

07:00 am to 01:00 pm - LIVE Coverageon ESPN+

01:00 pm to 07:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on ESPN

11:00 am to 01:00 pm - On The Range on CBSSN

08:00 pm to 09:00 pm - Clubhouse Report on CBSSN

Friday, May 19th (Round 2)

07:00 am to 01:00 pm - LIVE Coverageon ESPN+

01:00 pm to 07:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on ESPN

11:00 am to 01:00 pm - On The Range on CBSSN

08:00 pm to 09:00 pm - Clubhouse Report on CBSSN

Saturday, May 20th (Round 3)

08:00 am to 10:00 am - LIVE Coverage on ESPN+

10:00 am to 01:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on ESPN

01:00 pm to 07:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on CBS

08:00 pm to 09:00 pm - Clubhouse Report on CBSSN

Sunday, May 21th (Round 4)

08:00 am to 10:00 am - LIVE Coverage on ESPN+

10:00 am to 01:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on ESPN

01:00 pm to 07:00 pm - LIVE Coverage on CBS

08:00 pm to 09:00 pm - Clubhouse Report on CBSSN

Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, defending championship winner Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy are some of the top names who are going to participate in the tournament that tees off on May 18th.

