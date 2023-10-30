"It doesn't take away from all he has done" - When Phil Mickelson came out in defense of Donald Trump over his controversial comments on Mexicans

Phil Mickelson's life has been full of achievements and controversies. The six-time Major champion often finds himself in the spotlight. Back in July 2015, he came out in support of Donald Trump, who had made controversial statements about Mexican immigrants.

Before the Scottish Open, the famous American golfer's name was linked with a $2.75m gambling and money-laundering scheme. However, no case was ever filed against him and no evidence was found on him.

During this same time, Phil Mickelson extended his support to Donald Trump, who was facing heat for his comments about Mexican immigrants. The American golfer shared that, despite Trump's upsetting comments, the American businessman had been influential in growing the game of golf, and that could not be ignored. He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

"I think we were all disappointed to hear his comments. Yet it doesn't take away from all he has done to try to help better golf and take these properties, turn them around and make them prosperous. He did it at the course in Aberdeen; it is just a wonderful golf course."

Phil Mickelson added that Donald Trump's comments did put people in an "awkward situation," but that they would always be in favor of him due to his efforts to promote the game of golf.

"And it puts everybody in an awkward situation because we don't agree with the comments, but yet we are appreciative of what he has done to promote the game of golf. That puts everybody in a tough spot," Mickelson said.

What were the comments by Donald Trump that Phil Mickelson was referencing?

Back in 2015, the soon-to-be 45th President of the United States of America made some derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants.

Donald Trump launched a direct attack on the Mexican government and accused them of forcing their "unwanted people" into his country. He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

"The Mexican government is forcing their most unwanted people into the United States. They are, in many cases, criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc."

Donald Trump even gave an example to reinforce his point. He recalled an incident that happened in San Francisco involving a young woman killed by a "five-time deported Mexican."

"This was evident just this week when, as an example, a young woman in San Francisco was viciously killed by a five-time deported Mexican with a long criminal record, who was forced back into the United States because they didn’t want him in Mexico," Trump said.

The comments by Donald Trump greatly affected his image in the United States of America. Not only did he receive criticism, but also he lost numerous business deals due to his comments.