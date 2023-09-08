Donald Trump organized $100,000 per person fundraising event at Bedminster to support Rudy Giuliani's legal bill challenges

The former US President recently organized a $100,000 per person fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. The primary goal of the event was to raise funds for the former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is facing mounting legal bills.

Trump's long-time associate Giuliani, who also served as his lawyer, is charged with an attempt to help Trump in the 2020 Presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly claimed that Trump and 17 others were involved in a charade to destabilize Biden's voters that would affect his victory in Georgia.

Andre Giuliani, son of Rudy Guiliani, spoke on the WABC radio and shared that the Bedminster event is slated to raise over $1 million.

He also added that Donald Trump has promised to host another fundraiser event sometime in the fall or early winter at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. As quoted by Associate Press, he said:

"So that will be very helpful. It won't be enough to get through this."

Last month, Rudy Giuliani was found to be defaming two of the Georgia election workers by a Washington, DC Federal Judge. The judge has announced that there would be a trial next, which will determine how much Giuliani owes Ruby Freeman and Wandrea 'Shaye' Moss.

He is also involved in a money dispute with his ex-wife. He even got a warning from the judge that he could be jailed if he did not pay the money on time.

In May, he was accused by a woman, who worked for him, that the former New York Mayor owed her over $2 million of unpaid wages and had forced her into a physical relationship. Giuliani has denied all the claims.

Giuliani's lawyers have constantly pleaded in court about his financial conditions. He even had to sell his Manhattan Apartment in July 2023, which fetched him $6.5 million.

Donald Trump was recently spotted with former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni playing golf

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni was recently at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, playing golf with the former United States President.

As per reports, MS Dhoni was first present at the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the 2023 US Open. He was then invited by Trump for a round of golf.

The video of the cricketer and former US President went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Watch the video clip here:

The current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni being spotted playing golf is not a new thing. Back in November 2019, Kedar Jadhav, an Indian cricketer, uploaded a picture with Dhoni and a few more people at a golf course.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been spotted in the past also with quite a few influential sports stars playing a round of golf.