With his recent statements on the PGA-PIF collaboration, LIV Golfer Martin Kaymer has stirred controversy within the golfing community. Kaymer made a bold statement on players who have expressed worries about playing under the Saudi investment, indicating that if they are unable to accept it, they might consider competing on the Japan Golf Tour.

The two-time Major champion did not hold back in confronting individuals who had previously expressed opposition to what they see as "blood money" or compromising their ethics.

"I'm really looking forward now to the reaction of all the people who said, 'We don't want to sell our soul.' Well, now they need to move to Japan and play on the Japan Golf Tour in order to stay true to their word." Kaymer said.

Kaymer's comments have revived the debate about the tumultuous cooperation between the PGA and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). The collaboration has sparked debate, with some questioning the ethics of receiving funding from a government known for its controversial human rights record.

Martin Kaymer's comments about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger drew mixed reactions on Twitter. One fan pointed out a major difference in the options available to players as a result of the merger.

Here are some reactions:

Martin Kaymer - a well-known LIV Golfer

Martin Kaymer is a professional golfer from Germany who currently competes in the LIV Golf League. Throughout his career, he has achieved notable milestones, including two Major championship triumphs and an eight-week run as the top-rated golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2011.

Kaymer's most memorable victory came at the 2010 PGA Championship, when he defeated Bubba Watson in a thrilling three-hole playoff. This was his first big championship victory.

In the same year, Martin Kaymer received the European Tour's renowned Harry Vardon Trophy for his outstanding performance in the Race to Dubai. Kaymer also won the 2011 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

Kaymer's participation in the European Ryder Cup team in 2012 is also recognized. He sunk a critical putt on the 18th hole on the last day of competition at Medinah Country Club, helping Europe to a historic comeback victory over the United States, overturning a four-point deficit at the start of the day's play.

Martin Kaymer added another big achievement to his record in May 2014, when he won The Players Championship, widely considered as the PGA Tour's premier event. Only a month later, he demonstrated his outstanding abilities by leading every round of the 2014 U.S. Open, claiming his second Major title by an astonishing eight-stroke margin.

